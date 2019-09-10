Panchkula dowry death: Husband of 19-year-old victim held

The husband of the 19-year-old who died after suffering burn injuries was arrested Monday in a case of dowry death.

The girl had suffered 90 per cent burns and died at PGI during treatment after which an FIR was filed at the Barwala Police Station by her parents against the girl’s in-laws, including her 22-year-old husband Ravindar and his parents under Sections 304-B, Dowry Death and Section 34, Acts done by several persons under IPC. The term under 304-B is a minimum of seven years which can be extended to imprisonment for life.

The victim, Komal, was brought to Civil Hospital Sector 6 on September 1 and was referred to PGI. She died on September 2. While the police had asked the in-laws for her parents phone number, the in-laws said they do not have the number and they police that the girl got the injuries while cooking.

The girl’s father, Ajaane Sukhbir Singh, who is a manual labourer, said in the FIR that, he had fixed his daughter’s marriage with Ravindar 10 months back and gave them gifts including a silver coin, clothes for the future groom, Rs 1,100 to the groom, 15 envelops of Rs 251 each to various relatives.

Five months ago, Ravindar’s father, Raamnath allegedly demanded Rs 51,000, a splendor bike, a 40-inch LED and gold accessories. Sukhbir then stopped the marriage proceedings. On June 3, the girl was lured allegedly by Ravindar and his mother, who took her away in a car. When Komal’s father contacted Ravindar, he told him that their marriage took place on June 4.

The parents then lodged a police complaint after which Ravindar, produced a marriage certificate. The families then came to a compromise. recently, Komal had told her father about Ravinder’s family demanding dowry.