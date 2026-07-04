Panchkula naming ceremony ends in double murder after alleged brawl

The man was found lying in a pool of blood near the Sector 19 Industrial Area underpass and his brother-in-law was found murdered a few metres away (Representational image)

A family celebration in Panchkula turned tragic after a man and his acquaintance were found murdered within hours of each other following an alleged altercation between the two.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeet and Arjun Kashyap. Both bodies were later recovered near the Sector 19 Industrial Area underpass. They were shifted for post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Sanjeet had organised a naming ceremony for his newborn son at his residence in Sector 19 on Friday night, and Kashyap, who was allegedly in a relationship with Sanjeet’s sister for the past three years, attended the function, along with three of his friends.