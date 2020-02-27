Panchkula: Doctor accused of conducting illegal abortions booked

The FIR said that the accused had confessed to her crimes during the inquiry and had agreed that she had taken Rs 8,000 from the complainant, in advance, to conduct an MTP. The FIR said that the accused had confessed to her crimes during the inquiry and had agreed that she had taken Rs 8,000 from the complainant, in advance, to conduct an MTP.

Five days after a doctor was accused of conducting illegal abortions at her residence, an FIR was filed late Tuesday night under 11 charges under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made yet.

The FIR filed against accused Dr Poonam Bhargava, a gynecologist at Civil Hospital Panchkula and her aid Baljinder, a peon at the same hospital, was submitted by the Deputy Civil Surgeon to the SHO of Sector 5 police station.

SHO of Sector 5 police station, Rajeev Miglani said, “We have started with our investigation.”

According to the FIR, a team comprising a deputy civil surgeon, a gynecologist and an NGO worker raided the accused doctor’s in Sector 16 of Panchkula on Monday, along with independent witnesses and seized various allopathic medicines. Most of the medicines recovered from the accused’s house were in the form of injectables used in MTP cases. A sealed box of medicines was taken into possession by the team.

The FIR said that the accused had confessed to her crimes during the inquiry and had agreed that she had taken Rs 8,000 from the complainant, in advance, to conduct an MTP. The accused handed over the money back to the committee.

It further said, “Keeping in view the recovery of the medicines and the video clipping as well as the returning of Rs 8,000 by Dr Poonam Bhargav, makes it is clear that she was indulging in performing illegal MTP at her residence in connivance with her peon, for monetary gains. It is further stated that General Hospital Panchkula is a government approved MTP Centre for performing MTP under the MTP Act, 1971. Even then, Dr Poonam Bhargav was indulging in performing illegal MTP at her house, which is not an approved place under the Section 4 of the MTP Act.”

A committee of five officers was constituted by civil surgeon Dr Jasjit Kaur to enquire in the matter, after some video clippings were submitted by complainants Amandeep Singh and Vinay Arora, residents of Patiala, on February 20. The complainants had levelled allegations that the accused doctor had facilitated an illegal MTP of a 4-month-old foetus at her residence for Rs 20,000. Her OPD and office was sealed by the hospital staff on February 22.

Following the development, as the video clip submitted by the complainant also went viral on television and social media, the Home Minister and Haryana Minister Anil Vij issued a statement on February 23, suspending the accused doctor.

The accused were charged under the Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, Sections 27(b)(ii), 5, 28 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Sections 120-B, 166, 168, 315, 409 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

