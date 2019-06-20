Panchkula: District takes small steps towards waste segregation

Door-to-door collection of segregated trash is not a new promise and now, the Panchkula Administration has started a 100 per cent collection of waste in ward numbers 14, 15 and 16. Commissioner of Panchkula Municipal Corporation Rajesh Yogpal said, “We have started the door-to-door garbage collection process in these wards. Within the next few months, we will cover the entire Panchkula.” New Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, state that the waste generators have to segregate the waste and even deal with the disposal of the collected waste.

Segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable trash will be ensured during the collection process in the three wards. The process will be introduced slowly in another 20 wards. The Panchkula Administration has installed 300 twin bins (blue and green- coloured bins) at all public places. The online monitoring of garbage at vulnerable points is being done through Whatsapp groups, which has helped in eliminating thirty such vulnerable places.

The MC has compartmentalised 44 vehicles for garbage collection process. A total of 62 vehicles come with an installed GPS system for monitoring and transportation of waste. Senior consultant under MC, D K Gupta, said they have identified 86 bulk waste generators, of which 10 have started the composting process.

Gupta said, “Segregation shouldn’t result in mounds of rubbish. People must start making compost pits at their homes. The crux is to reuse, reduce and recycle the waste. We are talking to NGOs who make cheap bags of jute and cloth as well so as to substitute plastic bags.”

The waste is being collected and transported to Sector 12 (A), where the MC has a material recovery facility. Gupta says the MC will open four more such centres to manage the segregated garbage scientifically.

The residents of these three wards in Panchkula, however, have expressed mixed feelings over the garbage collection process and have suggested that collectors be given more training on the subject. Ravi, a resident of Sector 12, said, “Only a few residents are aware of the importance of waste segregation.’’

Another resident of sector 9, Vrinda Gupta said, “I think the move is a step in the right direction. I know of people who did make efforts to segregate waste, only to have it all get dumped in the same pile at the time of collection.

The MC should train these waste collectors and carry out awareness drives for the citizens.”

How Panchkula MC manages its collected waste

* The MC has challaned 253 for using plastic and generated Rs. 2.04 lakh

* Billa village selected for dumping construction waste

* The landfill sites will be transferred to Churiwala

* You can complain on Swachhta app and Haryana Swachh Map

* MC to set up e-waste plants at Pinjore, Kalka and Panchkula.