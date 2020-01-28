Panchkula district court: Fight breaks out between 2 accused in Jat quota violence case

The fight occured between Rajesh Rukhi and Ashok Balhara, both natives of Rohtak, who were present at the court for the hearing in the Jat Arakshan case, which is related to the crime of setting Captain Abhimanyu’s house on fire. (File) The fight occured between Rajesh Rukhi and Ashok Balhara, both natives of Rohtak, who were present at the court for the hearing in the Jat Arakshan case, which is related to the crime of setting Captain Abhimanyu’s house on fire. (File)

In a fight that broke out between two groups at the District Court of Panchkula on Monday, one man sustained injuries on his head. According to officials, cross complaints were filed by both the parties.

The fight occured between Rajesh Rukhi and Ashok Balhara, both natives of Rohtak, who were present at the court for the hearing in the Jat Arakshan case, which is related to the crime of setting Captain Abhimanyu’s house on fire. Both Rukhi and Balhara are accused in the case.

Rajesh Rukhi, in his written complaint claimed that he was being made the target of violence as he wanted to settle the matter with Captain Abhimanyu. The complainant further said, “On January 16 as well, during a khap panchayat hearing, Balhara’s goons had tried to take up a fight with me which I had avoided successfully. They had then threatened me saying that they will settle the matter with me on January 27.”

While Rajesh claims it was Balhara and his 10 men who had caught him of-guard and assaulted him with rods and bricks, Balhara’s driver in his written complaint said that while Balhara was inside the court, it was Rajesh who came along with 20-25 men and tried to abduct the driver and also take away the car. The complaint in the driver’s words, read, “After a few supporters present at the court to meet Balhara came to support me during the attack, some people standing behind, started to throw bricks at us, one of which fell on a car and another hurt an unidentified person.”

DCP Panchkula, Kamal Deep Goyal, confirming the complaints received by him, said, “We have received the complaints. There are counter allegations on each side. Both the parties have leveled allegations against each other. We have taken both of their complaints in writing and FIRs are being filed. We will investigate the matter.”

Reportedly, the DCP also convened a meeting in the matter late evening, with the SHO of Sector 5 police station, under whose jurisdiction the court falls. The in-charge of Sector 7 police station, where the FIR has been filed, was also present in the meeting. The DCP instructed the officials to make a swift investigation in the matter.

