Fake ‘digital arrest’ scam: Hyderabad man held for duping Panchkula senior citizen of Rs 80L

The Panchkula Police has arrested a key member, a resident of Hyderabad, of a gang involved in duping a Panchkula man (70) of over Rs 80 lakh, through a “digital arrest” scam. Police have identified the arrested accused as Pathukar Murali Krishna.

Police said Pathukar had opened bank accounts in the name of a fictitious construction company to channel and launder the defrauded money. Earlier, police had already arrested another accused, Saurabh Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, leading to crucial leads in the case.

The victim, a retired supervisor from Pinjore, in his complaint said cyber fraudsters impersonated officials from TRAI, the CBI and the Maharashtra Police. The ‘officials’ falsely claimed that a SIM card linked to the victim’s Aadhaar number was used in money laundering and serious financial fraud.