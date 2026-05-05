Fake ‘digital arrest’ scam: Hyderabad man held for duping Panchkula senior citizen of Rs 80L

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The Panchkula Police has arrested a key member, a resident of Hyderabad, of a gang involved in duping a Panchkula man (70) of over Rs 80 lakh, through a “digital arrest” scam. Police have identified the arrested accused as Pathukar Murali Krishna.
Police said Pathukar had opened bank accounts in the name of a fictitious construction company to channel and launder the defrauded money. Earlier, police had already arrested another accused, Saurabh Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, leading to crucial leads in the case.
The victim, a retired supervisor from Pinjore, in his complaint said cyber fraudsters impersonated officials from TRAI, the CBI and the Maharashtra Police. The ‘officials’ falsely claimed that a SIM card linked to the victim’s Aadhaar number was used in money laundering and serious financial fraud.
The Panchkula man was then placed under “digital arrest” via video calls and was threatened with legal consequences.
Under duress and in fear of prosecution, he was coerced into transferring a total of Rs 80,09,500 in multiple installments to bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.
Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered on January 19, 2026, at the Cyber Crime Police Station under the relevant BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) sections.
According to police, the investigation relied on technical analysis and tracking of financial transactions. During the probe, police identified a suspicious account linked to “GSR Construction and Developer” in Hyderabad, where the first major amount of Rs 62 lakh was transferred.
Following which, Pathukar was arrested on May 2 in Hyderabad during a police raid.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to creating the fake company — using forged rent agreements and partnership deeds — to give legitimacy to illegal transactions. Fake documents and rent agreements were found from his possession.
The accused was produced in court on May 3 and was sent to judicial custody.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said, “We have arrested a second accused from Hyderabad who helped execute the Rs 80-lakh fraud… The public must understand that no government agency or police ever conducts ‘digital arrest’ through WhatsApp video calls or demands money. If you receive any such suspicious call, immediately report it on (the helpline number) 1930.”
Police said efforts are underway to trace other members of the gang and bring them to justice.
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