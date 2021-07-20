Panchkula diarrhoea outbreak: 16 water samples found not potable, cases continue to rise

A total 440 people have been affected as yet, including 167 children and 273 adults. (Representational)

One week after a diarrhoea outbreak in one of the most populated slums of Panchkula began, cases continue to rise, with at least 31 new cases reported Monday.

Of total of 55 water samples taken from spot on Thursday, the reports on 28 were received on Monday. As many as 16 were found not potable, with number of coli form per 100 ml of water found to be as high as 44 in some samples. In order to conform to the guideline, for every 100 mL of drinking water tested, no total coliforms or E. coli should be detected.

Meanwhile, an outbreak report prepared by the health teams highlighted leakage and mixing of dirty water into drinking water supply, open drainages, poor sanitary conditions attached with contaminated open sewage water behind the outbreak.

A total 440 people have been affected as yet, including 167 children and 273 adults. While 106 people were admitted to hospitals from Tuesday to Friday last week, the number has grown since and 212 were admitted between Saturday and Monday.

Of the 167 children, 125 were admitted in the last three days. A nine-year-old boy also succumbed to the infection.

“The numbers are not rising per se. Yes, new cases are coming in but they are quite few. The number may seem more as we are admitting even mild cases at the hospital premises itself. We will see how cases progress,” said Dr Mukta Kumar, CMO, Panchkula.

Meanwhile, the HSVP has restored water to the area. “The supply was resumed on Sunday afternoon, but it is not for drinking purposes. Water tankers are still being made available for that. With more than 25,000 residents we cannot rely on tankers for a long time,” said Amit Rathee, Executive Engineer of HSVP.