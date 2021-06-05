Panchkula: Despite looming threat of third wave, no slots for 18+

The department has been saving Covaxin doses for people who are due to receive their second dose. Slots for second doses in the 18-44 age group will be opened after mid-June. (file)

PACNHKULA CONTINUES to witness dipping vaccination numbers as the district continues to receive only limited stock. This has also forced authorities to shut down online registration for the 18-44 age group, while they focus on administering the jab to those in rural areas and government departments.

“We have been getting very low number of stocks from the state. While a small steady supply is being received for those above 45, it has not been the same for those between the ages of 18-44,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, District Immunization officer.

While the department received 13,000 doses for those above 45 years of age on Friday, it received 4,000 doses for the 18-44 age group on Monday. “We are saving up the vaccines for rural areas and government departments. We have closed down the online registration after noticing a stark inequality amid those being able to reserve the slot. Everyone but those from Panchkula were booking it,” added Dr Meenu.

The district has now been inoculating people in rural areas after conducting RAT tests. “We are doing random sampling and anyone who tests negative is given the jab at the spot,” she said.

The situation is so dire that the government has been unable to even vaccinate their own officials. “We get demands from offices of the electricity department and transport department. How do we tell them we have no jabs when they have been helping us throughout the pandemic? They have not had a single off day to ensure everything runs smoothly,” pointed out Dr Meenu.

In a bid to ensure protection to those most at risk, the healthcare department has now been singling the most vulnerable people in government departments to inoculate them. “We had to find a way. We give each department about 15-30 doses. That’s all we have for now,” said Dr Meenu.

The department has been saving Covaxin doses for people who are due to receive their second dose. Slots for second doses in the 18-44 age group will be opened after mid-June.

Meanwhile, almost 12 government centres are currently open for walk in vaccination for those above 45. “I allot some 100-200 doses to each Centre,” said Dr Meenu.

The district vaccination numbers have come down from 4000 a day to an average 1500 a day now including that of a private facility which has the capacity to administer 500 jabs a day. While the district had inoculated almost two lakh people by May 24, the number has increased to only 2.18 in the past ten days. Weekend drive through vaccination centres, which were a huge success, have also been shut down at the moment. The threat of the third wave has cast a gloomy shadow over the situation.