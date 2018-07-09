‘Prompt response and redressal of any grievance related to women or girls would be ensured’: Panchkula Dy. Commissioner

Mukul Kumar Mukul Kumar

You have now taken over as the Deputy Commissioner Panchkula. Since you have been the officiating DC for quite some time now, what issues you think, require immediate attention?

We keep on addressing problems as and when they crop up. The latest issue which needs immediate redressal is water problem in Kharag Mangoli. Residents have been telling me about the lack of water. I am coordinating with the HUDA Public Health Department for this. Also, road recarpeting work was a major issue in Panchkula and it has almost been addressed. We are also ensuring that the black spots are completely well lit and there is proper pruning of trees during this season.

What are the various development works which are being taken up in Panchkula?

There are couple of projects which are on priority like the establishment of NIFD in Sector 23. It is coming up on 10 acres of land and the police housing corporation is executing it. The work is likely to be completed by next June. Then, we will be working on an independent bus depot and a workshop in Industrial area Phase 2 and it is likely become functional from next year. Also, there is a Government College in Raipurrani coming up and classes will begin from the next session. The directorate of sports building in Tau Devi Lal Stadium is also coming up. We are also in touch with the Defence for a project called ‘Sainik Shiksha Kendra’. Infact, we are focusing on speeding these projects.

Despite the fact that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code is imposed every year as a preventive measure, children continue to play in Ghaggar river.There have been incidents every year when people drowned while playing in the river. Do we have any action plan this time?

Our beat staff and officials have been told to hold continuous and regular patrolling in the area and children are being made aware of the perils of bathing in Ghaggar river, especially at this time, when any moment flash floods can occur. Also, our respective Sub Divisional Magistrates have been patrolling in their respective area to keep a check on violators.

There is poor enforcement of traffic rules in Panchkula. The moment people enter Panchkula from Chandigarh, they remove their seat belts or helmets. What do you have to say about it?

There is a small per cent of people who don’t follow the traffic rules. We are taking up new road safety initiatives where people would be made aware of the violations. We are involving people and road safety volunteers for sensitisation. The Deputy Commissioner of Police has been ensuring strict compliance of the rules.

How do you plan to cope with the issue of addressing grievances of residents? Is there any platform where you will be hearing them?

Addressing grievance is an ongoing process. There is already a standard operative procedure at the district level to address the grievances. We have been holding programmes of regular night halts in one village every month where problems of residents are taken up. Like this month, we will hold one in Morni. At the same time, we have CM window where redressal of any problem lodged with us is done within 30 days. We have district grievance redressal committee meetings every month where officials of departments concerned and residents problems sit together and discuss the problems.

Any initiatives on women safety?

Panchkula Police and District Administration is fully committed to ensure safety of women in the district. Panchkula was the first district in the state to have an all women police station. Prompt response and redressal of any grievance related to women or girls in particular would be

ensured.

Dumping ground in one problem which has been ailing Panchkula for years. Is there any development in the issue?

I agree, dumping ground is a major issue especially for people in the southern areas. This issue is being taken up at the highest level of the government and it will be addressed soon. The officials of departments concerned are working and chalking out various possibilities of shifting it.

City faces a big problem of stray dog menace. How do you plan to deal with it since term of Panchkula MC has also ended and it just has an Administrator.

I did speak to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, who is now the Administrator. He has been making efforts to check the stray dog menace. I have got to know that they have procured some dog repellants device which will curb the movement of a stray dog. We are continuously conducting on sterilization of dogs and have also issued public notices on the dos and don’ts.

