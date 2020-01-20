Panchkula DC raids Sector 16 dispensary during polio campaign launch

Under the two-day campaign, the district will be covered house by house. (Representational) Under the two-day campaign, the district will be covered house by house. (Representational)

THE PANCHKULA District Commissioner (DC), during a visit to launch the Health department’s polio campaign, on Sunday, raided the dispensary in Sector 16.

Reportedly, the DC even expressed dissatisfaction after the raid and instructed CMO, Yogesh Sharma to rectify the shortcomings.

DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, along with Civil Surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma were visiting the dispensary for the launch of the polio campaign and administered vaccines at the polio booth at Urban Health Center, Sector 16, Panchkula.

“Although India has been free from polio for five years, the number of polio virus positive patients is increasing rapidly in some neighbouring countries and they pose a risk of infection in our children. So the children should continue taking the polio vaccine. It is extremely essential and I appeal to the parents to ensure that their children up to the age of five are given this medicine,” said Ahuja in his speech.

Under the two-day campaign, the district will be covered house by house. During the campaign, a target has been set to provide polio medicine to about 72,537 (rural- 42,843, urban- 29,694) children from zero to five years of age.

For this, while reviewing the arrangements made by the department, Ahuja said that to make this campaign successful, as many as 513 (rural- 348, urban- 165) fixed booths, 23 (rural- 20, urban- 3) mobile teams have been mobilised in the district. As many as 24 transit teams (rural- 13, urban- 11) have also been formed. These booths are being attended by approximately 1564 health workers, volunteers, anganwadi workers and health workers (ASHAs).

