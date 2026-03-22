Man from Bihar held in connection with Rs 54.50-lakh cyber fraud case

Police said that the accused shared details of multiple bank accounts and got the complainant to transfer a total of Rs 54.50 lakh between July 6 and August 11, 2025. (File Photo)

The Cyber Crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested an accused from Bihar in connection with a cyber fraud case involving Rs 54.50 lakh. The accused allegedly duped a Panchkula resident by luring him with promises of huge profits in the stock market, said the police.

According to the complaint, the victim received a suspicious message in the last week of June 2025 via WhatsApp, encouraging him to invest in the stock market. He was subsequently persuaded to install a fake mobile application through a link provided by the fraudsters. Through the app, a person posing as an investment advisor began guiding him on investments.