Man from Bihar held in connection with Rs 54.50-lakh cyber fraud case

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The Cyber Crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested an accused from Bihar in connection with a cyber fraud case involving Rs 54.50 lakh. The accused allegedly duped a Panchkula resident by luring him with promises of huge profits in the stock market, said the police.
According to the complaint, the victim received a suspicious message in the last week of June 2025 via WhatsApp, encouraging him to invest in the stock market. He was subsequently persuaded to install a fake mobile application through a link provided by the fraudsters. Through the app, a person posing as an investment advisor began guiding him on investments.
Police said that the accused shared details of multiple bank accounts and got the complainant to transfer a total of Rs 54.50 lakh between July 6 and August 11, 2025. Initially, the app displayed fake profits and even allowed partial withdrawals, thereby gaining the victim’s trust. Later, the fraudsters showed inflated balances worth crores and pressured him to invest more money.
When the complainant refused to make further payments, the accused allegedly issued threats and eventually shut down the app.
The victim reported the matter on August 26, 2025, through the national cybercrime portal. Based on the complaint, a case was registered on August 29 at Cyber Crime police station, Panchkula, under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
During the investigation, a team led by Cyber SHO Yudhveer and investigating officer Abhishek Chhillar conducted a detailed analysis of bank accounts and tracked the flow of funds across multiple layers. This led to the arrest of accused Krishna Kumar Rai from Bihar. He was produced before a court and remanded in seven days of police custody.
Police officials said that Rs 4.65 lakh of the defrauded amount was found in the accused’s bank account. During interrogation, it was revealed that more individuals are involved in the fraud, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the remaining accused.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said that cyber fraudsters are adopting new and sophisticated methods to trap people in the name of investments. He urged the public not to trust unknown links or applications and to avoid transferring money without proper verification.
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