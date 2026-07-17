3 held in cyber fraud cases involving retired Army officers, crypto scam

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain urged the public to verify investment offers before transferring money and cautioned against schemes related to cryptocurrency, stock trading or online investments. (File photo)

The Panchkula police arrested three persons in connection with separate cyber fraud cases involving fake cryptocurrency trading, bogus stock market investments, and online investment schemes, while two other accused were sent to judicial custody after completion of their police remand on Friday.

The arrests were made by the Cyber Crime police station, Sector 20, as part of an ongoing probe into alleged interstate cyber fraud networks. The accused were traced through technical surveillance, analysis of bank transactions, and digital evidence, police said.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said the accused, during interrogation, disclosed details about fake bank accounts, SIM cards, digital wallets, money trails, and other alleged associates. Further arrests are likely, he added.