Panchkula police arrests two foreign nationals in Rs 13.1-lakh cyber fraud

Police said the case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Panchkula, on February 20 this year after the complainant lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. (File Photo)

Panchkula police has arrested two foreign nationals in connection with an alleged Rs 13.10-lakh cyber fraud in which a 63-year-old retired central government officer was duped on the pretext of investing in a pharmaceutical business that promised three-times returns.

The accused have been identified as Tapiva, a Zimbabwean national who was staying in India on a student visa, and Kenneth, a Nigerian national who was in the country on a medical visa. Both were arrested from Bahadurgarh following a technical investigation.

According to police, the two were produced before a court, which granted them five days’ police remand. During the remand, investigators recovered 11 mobile phones and seven passports from their possession. After completion of the remand, the accused were sent to judicial custody.