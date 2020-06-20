Panchkula: Current growth rate of cases a matter of concern, shows numbers may reach double the estimate

Hairdressers in PPE kit at Sector 9 in Panchkula, Saturday. (Express photo) Hairdressers in PPE kit at Sector 9 in Panchkula, Saturday. (Express photo)

PANCHKULA IS witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases since the past few days, which is much higher than the projections made by the health department on June 13.

While the health department had predicted cases will reach 48 by Friday, the actual number now stands at 81. With 43 other people from outside the district seeking medical help in the city, the total number of cases currently stands at 124.

The projections made by administration, which were accessed by The Indian Express, were drawn past week, taking into account the number of cases which had already been reported. The numbers were estimated to double every seven days and were expected to reach only 48 on June 19.

While even these predictions expected a huge surge, with numbers beginning at 24 (as on June 13) and crossing the 1000 mark by July 15, the current growth trend has surpassed the predictions by more than 75 per cent. Thus, as per numbers reported in the past week, Panchkula may well cross the 1,000 cases mark by July first week and double in numbers by July 15.

If the people from the outsider’s list are included in the predictions, the rise in the cases is worrisome as the district has already crossed the 100 mark.

According to the projections, this 100-cases mark was to be crossed a week later, on June 27.

CMO, Dr Jasjeet Kaur said that Panchkula is expected to reach its peak by July end.

Stressing on the havoc the influx of patients from outside has caused for the city and its effect on estimates, she said, “We have made the estimates depending upon the cases we already had, to prepare ourselves for the peak. But the inflow of people from red zones cannot be estimated. Estimates are made depending on community spread or doubling rate but we do not have reliable data for the same. We cannot judge at what rate patients will come in from red zones. The numbers will surely touch 1000 by mid-July.”

As per the details of isolation beds and the district’s preparedness mentioned in the projection chart, only 24 ventilators are available along with 51 ICU beds, 144 non-ICU beds, 805 Covid Care Beds and 100 beds for symptomatic suspects.

To cope with the increasing number of patients, the Panchkula administration has passed several orders.

Home Isolation to begin

The District Magistrate, in an order passed June 14, stated that with a surge in number of patients being observed, the guidelines for home isolation of patients who are mild/pre-symptomatic are being enforced.

Head of police, district, municipal corporation as well as health department have been designated as the nodal officers to look after such cases.

The district has even prepared a control room inside the mini-secretariat which will monitor the health of all these cases along with a WhatsApp group with all people in home isolation and the nodal officers to keep in constant touch with them.

The control center will become operational Saturday and has taken the help of other departments including teaching faculties who will man the telephones.

Two doctors have also been deputed to head the control room.

Containment of individual houses

Altering the policy of first converting whole sectors into containment zones to, lanes being made containment zones, now only individual houses will be made the containment zones.

“Strategy change as even lane containment becomes inconvenient for neighbours and is already the policy being followed around the country,” explained Dr Kaur.

Protocol change for persons entering Panchkula

In orders passed by the DM Thursday, all those entering the district from other states and staying for more than three days will have to compulsorily download Aarogya Setu application and self-register themselves on the saral Haryana portal with details of their stay, personal details, and contact information.

All symptomatic people will be tested and all asymptomatic people will have to undergo a seven-day self-monitoring quarantine.

