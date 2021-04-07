Panchkula DM puts Covid curbs: 50% of hall capacity or 200 people for indoor events

The district had last witnessed such an increase in cases in September last year when the district witnessed its first peak (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh, File)

In view of the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authority, Panchkula District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Tuesday said a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 200 people can take part in indoor events.

The order said that the capacity of the indoor places would be specified by the Urban Local Bodies/Department concerned keeping in view calculated correlations between the number of chairs/seating or standing capacity and the covered area in square yards/square feet.

As per the orders, in open spaces, gatherings would be allowed with the ceiling of 500 people whereas, for funerals up to 50 persons would be allowed. Apart from this, the organisers of social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations would take prior permission of the District Magistrate.

Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Panchkula and Kalka, all the SHOs, in-charge of police posts and incident commanders have been asked to ensure the enforcement of orders in letter and spirit.

2,664 people inoculated

As many as 2,664 people were vaccinated in Panchkula on Tuesday. Those vaccinated included frontline and healthcare workers.

As many as 2,633 citizens, along with 16 healthcare workers and 15 frontline workers were also vaccinated today.

As many as 80,220 vaccinations comprising 9,820 healthcare workers, 13,395 frontline workers and 57,005 citizens have been given the vaccine.

The vaccination took place at 33 sites, consisting of 21 government sites and 12 private hospitals of the district.

1,135 cases active

As many as 223 new positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Tuesday along with zero Covid-related deaths.

Of the total 223 cases reported today, as many as 169 hailed from the district itself while the rest were added to the outside district tally. As many as 12,655 have also been cured and discharged in the district.

A total of 203 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula as yet. As many as six tested positive on Sunday.

The district had last witnessed such an increase in cases in September last year when the district witnessed its first peak.

With a rise in cases being reported, the active case tally, which had stood under 100 in the month of January, reported more than 200 in the first week of March, crossed the 300- mark on March 10 and 400-mark on March 16. It crossed the 1000-mark on March 30. On Tuesday, the active cases stood at 1,135. The recovery rate dropped down to 90.6 per cent.

A total of 18,890 positive cases have been reported of whom as many as 13,946 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest come from neighbouring districts. As many as 156 have also succumbed to the disease in the district. So far, the district conducted 225,905 tests. As many as 1,668 samples were taken on Monday.