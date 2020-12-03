Panchkula: Covid cases grow 1.5 times in November as compared to October

Disinfecting of COVID-19 testing kiosk at Civil hospital in Panchkula (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

As per an analysis conducted by the district health department, Covid-19 cases grew by almost 1.5 times in November as compared to October.

While 1,280 cases, including people from neighbouring districts, were reported in Panchkula in October, as many as 2169 persons have tested positive in November. The health department had expected cases to go up, owing to the beginning of the second wave.

On an average, the per day case load increased from 41 in to approximately 72 in November. Health authorities expect the cases to keep rising further.

Taking cognizance of this rise, the district authorities have rolled out several plans and schemes to curb the increase. The DC announced identification of more than 25 areas from where increasing number of Covid cases have been reported and ensured increased sampling from the same, last week. All overcrowded and sensitive areas are now witnessing increased sampling. As many as 14 incident commanders have been instructed to keep an eye on crowded areas and have been asked to ensure testing of employees at all offices, sweets shops and spaces visited frequently.

The administration also consistently insists on the importance of wearing masks, and has ordered all duty magistrates, MC officials, police and the health department to issue challans to anyone found without a mask. The administration has also asked RWAs to initiate plans whereby mobile vans may be scheduled to reach specific sectors- even lanes at a particular time and people may be tested at their own will- free of cost.

Sampling was also ramped up in the last week of November. While only an average of 600 tests were being conducted per day in the first two weeks of November, it was scaled up to almost 1000 tests a day by the month end.

Cases on Wednesday

A total of 103 new cases, and two virus-related deaths were reported in the district on Wednesday.

A 75-year-old man, a resident of Sector 20 who was suffering from hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and cerebrovascular accident, and a 94-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 21, who was suffering from hypertension and sepsis succumbed to the disease.

Of the 103 new cases, 61 were added to the outisders tally. The district has 493 active cases and 8,206 people have been cured and discharged as yet. A total of 8,828 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 2,872 persons testing positive from other districts as well. As many as 129 have also succumbed to the disease in the district. Meanwhile, 1,16,053 tests have been conducted as yet.

