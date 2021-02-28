Panchkula: Covid-19 cases on rise, district strengthens preparedness

While authorities hoped that the vaccination for the general public, rollout of which will begin Monday, will bring respite in the rise, Dr Kaur presented a differing view. (PTI Photo)

With Covid-19 cases in Panchkula seeing a steady rise, the district health authorities have strengthened preparedness to tackle with the steep rise.

“Numbers are already in double digits and seeing an increasing trend. Preparedness has been strengthened by increasing sampling and reserving more beds for Covid patients,” said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur, while speaking to The Indian Express.

Sampling which had remained low since the vaccination drive began in mid-January has been increased again in an effort to identify the infection at source. “In the last two days, we sampled about 1000 plus people. Today it was a little less,” said Kaur.

While authorities hoped that the vaccination for the general public, rollout of which will begin Monday, will bring respite in the rise, Dr Kaur presented a differing view.

“Since antibodies take some time to develop with a window of 28 days between the two doses till a person is considered completely immunised, the vaccination process- at least initially, will not have any immediate effect on bringing down cases. So social distancing and masking up will remain key to preventing Covid,” she said.

The selection of people for vaccination from common public will be done via two methods.

The first method entails mobilisation by ASHA workers and Healthcare workers with year of birth proof, list of documents to prove given by GOI will be done. In the second method, self-enrollment through Cowin app or Aarogya Setu app will be considered. “We will start vaccination at a few already existing covid centres but the full-fledged drive will take a few days to plan and publicise. The idea of starting vaccination of vulnerable population to reduce morbidity and mortality shall help in the rise of cases,” added Dr Kaur.

Saturday tally

A total of 19 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Saturday, while 20 cases were added to the district tally owing to the

tracing of cases from Friday’s count.

The active case tally stood at 138, while the recovery rate stood at 97.2 per cent. As many as 10,539 people have also been cured and discharged in the district.

A total of 10,826 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 3,329 persons from other districts testing positive as well. As many as 149 have also succumbed to the disease in the district. The district has conducted 180,380 tests as yet.