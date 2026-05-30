Panchkula court sends Chandigarh based property dealer to 4-day custody

A special PMLA court in Panchkula has sent Chandigarh-based property dealer Vikram Wadhwa to four days of ED custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of Rs 845 crore. (File Photo)

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Panchkula, on Friday sent Chandigarh-based property dealer and real-estate developer Vikram Wadhwa to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, for four days, till June 2. This is in connection with a ‘money laundering’ case linked to the embezzlement of public funds from multiple government departments and entities in Haryana.

The ED, seeking seven days of custodial interrogation, told the court the investigation had revealed a large-scale diversion of public funds through forged fixed deposits, shell entities and fraudulent banking transactions.

The agency submitted before the court that “the analysis of the structured and deliberate movement of funds, which ultimately facilitated the embezzlement and misappropriation of government money to the tune of approximately Rs 845 crores. The nature, frequency and routing of these credit and debit transactions strongly suggest a systematic mechanism adopted for siphoning off public funds”.