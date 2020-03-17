Panchkula gets ready with 100 beds for patients, 2000 for quarantine

The Municipal corporation of Panchkula on Monday made a Rapid Task Force with several teams. The Municipal corporation of Panchkula on Monday made a Rapid Task Force with several teams.

According to a circular passed by the state directing all districts to have at least 100 beds for isolation, the city administration on Monday started acquiring them through tie-ups with the private sector.

While only nine isolation beds had been made by the authorities at the Civil Hospital of Sector 6, all the rest are being put up in private hospitals, including Polyclinic of Sector 26, OJAS, Paras et al. As many as 2,000 beds for quarantine facilities are also being prepared with 500 in ITBP Bhanu, and as many as 1300 at Swami Devi Dayal College near Barwala.

MC to sanitize public spaces

The Municipal corporation of Panchkula on Monday made a Rapid Task Force with several teams. While equipment, including masks, chemical solutions, and spray machines were gathered Monday, the corporation shall begin the sanitisation of spaces across the city, especially public parks and bus queue shelters, Tuesday onwards.

In view of the lack of sanitizers in the market, the Commissioner of MC, Sumedha Kataria, has ordered the construction of washbasins throughout public spaces.

“Sanitizers are not available but that does not mean people cannot do anything. We will construct wash-basins in the open, so the people of the city can at least wash their hands several times during the day,” she said.

The MC also made a zonal officer check the implementation of the ban on night clubs and gyms. “We will first issue a notice of closure, and if they do not comply, we will be left with no option but to seal their spaces,” she said.

Child welfare centres closed

The Deputy Commissioner on Monday ordered the closure of all day-care centres, computer training centres, beauty care centres as well as child libraries et al, run by the Child Welfare Council. “All the schools and colleges in the district have been closed as per the directions of the state government.

Similarly, it has further been decided to stop the activities being run by the Child Welfare Center with immediate effect to further stop the spread of coronavirus in anyway,” Ahuja said. The schools and colleges of the city were closed last week, with orders for closure of gyms, swimming pools as well as night clubs coming in late Sunday.

