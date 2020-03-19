Coronavirus: Panchkula forms disaster management team, Tau Devi Lal stadium shut

A view of Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) A view of Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

The Panchkula administration, on Wednesday, formed a disaster management committee in view of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex also shut its door for all outsiders and sports training and those working for online delivery services have been advised to maintain proper distance and continue necessary services.

The Deputy Commissioner will be the chairman of the committee and the CMO will act as the secretary of this district level committee. The ADC, DCP, GM Haryana Roadways and SDM Panchkula and Kalka have been nominated as members.

Apart from that, the Executive Engineer of Public Health Department, District Education Officer, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, District Development and Panchayat Officer, Estate Officer, Haryana Urban Development Authority, District Food and Supplies Controller, District Ayurvedic Officer, District Information and Public Relations Officer will also be part of the committee.

DC, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, said that the health department has been made the nodal department for national disaster at the state level. From time to time, the chairman and members will continue to consult them for any kind of work. Instructions to send a copy of these orders to all heads of departments have also been issued.

Meanwhile, on instructions of the Haryana government, sportspersons and outsiders have been banned from the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula, Sector 3. Ahuja said that no player will undergo any training till March 31 in the sports complex. Apart from this, no outsider will be allowed to go for a walk in the sports complex.

He informed that necessary instructions have been issued regarding coronavirus in all educational institutions and religious institutions.

According to the instructions issued by the Health Department, it is mandatory to maintain a distance of at least one meter between seats of students appearing for their board exams. Managers of all educational institutions and religious institutions located in the district have been asked to firmly adhere to the orders.

All schools, colleges, gyms, museums, social and cultural centers, swimming pools, cinema et al too have been closed in the district and students are being encouraged to study online from home.

Instructions have also been given to hold social, religious and other meetings through video conferencing to prevent a large number of people from collecting at one place. People have also been advised to include minimum number of people in social and cultural activities like marriages, birthday and kitty parties.

The Deputy Commissioner said that people are being made conscious and aware to take full precautions and are being encouraged to wash their hands at regular intervals with soap. Provisions have been made for necessary health services in government and non-government hospitals of the district and they have also been instructed to create separate isolation wards. All employees and officials are being made to sanitize their hands before entering their offices.

Apart from this, five teams have been formed to sanitize buses of the Transport Department. Special emphasis is also being given to cleaning toilets installed at public places. Apart from this, 100 milliliter of hypochlorite solution is being used in 900 milliliter of water as per the instructions of the Health Department to maintain sanitation at public places.

The health department has also created a help desk at the district level for the people. Apart from this, information can also be obtained on helpline numbers 9779494643 and 8054007102 and 0172-2573907.

