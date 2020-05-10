Panchkula: Cook at police dept tests positive

The total positive cases in the district are now 20, with three active cases. (Representational) The total positive cases in the district are now 20, with three active cases. (Representational)

A civil class D employee of the police department tested positive for the coronavirus in Panchkula on Saturday.

The 27-year-old worked as a cook at the Sector 5 police station under the Haryana government.

The total positive cases in the district are now 20, with three active cases.

The cook used to stay at the sector 5 women police station. Her sample was collected on May 5 amid random samples of as many as 92 police officials taken that day.

She then left for Kurukshetra to join her husband there.

According to health officials, the Kurukshetra authorities have been alerted.

At least seven contacts have been traced so far, including six police constables and one mess supervisor.

According to Saroj Agarwal, Deputy Civil Surgeon Panchkula, “The women police station of sector 5 will be sealed for three days and extensive sanitisation will be done after which it will be ready for use. All who resided in the building will be shifted to our Laxmi dharamshala quarantine facility and they will be tested after a week on May 13. They will be monitored for symptoms till then.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.