Panchkula Congress unit opposes NEET-JEE exams, organises protest march

Water cannons being used on NSUI members near Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, as they were marching to gherao the city BJP office against conducting the NEET-JEE in September. (Express photo)

The Panchkula Congress on Friday took out a protest march against the central government’s decision to hold NEET-JEE exams across the country.

A delegation of Congress leaders met the city magistrate to submit a memorandum addressing the President of India and Governor of Haryana, demanding deferment of NEET/JEE entrance examinations.

The party members demanded that the entrance exam which is scheduled to be held in September be deferred further on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It has also been estimated by many that the disease will reach its peak across India in September and holding the examination will be playing with the health of students,” read the letter.

It further said that the examination centres have been allotted at distant locations ranging between 100-400 kms when there are almost no transport services in operation, and there are restrictions in place regarding plying buses and trains.

“It will thus be impossible for many students to reach their examination centres in time, while also eluding the threat of catching the virus. The increase in numbers of Covid-19 cases rapidly throughout India may not just pose the risk of missing the exam for various reasons but also a threat to their life,” the demand draft read.

Calling the BJP party an ‘anti-public’ government, the letter said that “in this view of a raging pandemic these exams can be postponed to November or December and session can be rearranged but this anti-public BJP government is hell-bound not only to put the life of students in danger, but are also creating mental troubles for those students who are unprepared for these exams because there is no level playing field due to the unavailability of internet facility in rural areas in comparison to urban areas.”

The protest was attended by the city’s former Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia among other members of Congress party. Congress MLA contender in 2019 and former Deputy CM of Haryana, Chander Mohan did not attend the protest.

