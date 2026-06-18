Panchkula clubs get SWAT cover after club owner shooting, threat calls

The Sector 5 area which was cordoned off by the police following the shooting incident on June 4 (Photo by special arrangement)

A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team — six commandos, an armoured vehicle, and a police force — has been deployed to guard clubs in Panchkula, with two more club owners reportedly receiving threat calls days after club owner Rattan Lubana was shot at.

Security cover is being provided to the owners of Purple Frog and MOBE in Sector 5, while intensified patrolling and naka checking are being carried out across the city’s nightlife hub. Lubana’s family has also sought enhanced protection following fresh threat calls, prompting police to further strengthen security arrangements in the area.

Srishti Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Panchkula, said that they have enhanced security arrangements across Sector 5. “An adequate police force has been deployed in and around the Sector 5 entertainment hub. A SWAT team, armed personnel, and an armoured vehicle have been stationed at strategic locations, while intensified patrolling and naka checking are being carried out during night hours.