Panchkula clubs get SWAT cover after club owner shooting, threat calls

On June 4, club owner Rattan Lubana and another man sustained gunshot injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire on them outside a club in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readPanchkulaJun 18, 2026 02:52 PM IST
panchkula shootingThe Sector 5 area which was cordoned off by the police following the shooting incident on June 4 (Photo by special arrangement)
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A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team — six commandos, an armoured vehicle, and a police force — has been deployed to guard clubs in Panchkula, with two more club owners reportedly receiving threat calls days after club owner Rattan Lubana was shot at.

Security cover is being provided to the owners of Purple Frog and MOBE in Sector 5, while intensified patrolling and naka checking are being carried out across the city’s nightlife hub. Lubana’s family has also sought enhanced protection following fresh threat calls, prompting police to further strengthen security arrangements in the area.

Srishti Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Panchkula, said that they have enhanced security arrangements across Sector 5. “An adequate police force has been deployed in and around the Sector 5 entertainment hub. A SWAT team, armed personnel, and an armoured vehicle have been stationed at strategic locations, while intensified patrolling and naka checking are being carried out during night hours.

On June 4, Rattan Lubna and another man sustained gunshot injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire on them outside a club in Sector 5, Panchkula.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens as well as business establishments,” Gupta said.

The development has prompted a comprehensive security review by the police, particularly in Sector 5, which houses several popular clubs, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Sources said the police are examining the safety concerns raised by the family of Rattan Lubana, as part of the overall threat assessment.

Business owners welcome stepped-up security measures

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Many business owners in the area have welcomed the enhanced security measures. Industry representatives said visible police deployment has helped reassure employees and visitors, though they stressed the need for sustained security arrangements until the threat perception subsides.

Police officials have not publicly commented on the specifics of the threat calls but have maintained that all inputs are being taken seriously. Investigations into the attack on Lubana as well as the subsequent threats are continuing, said an officer.

The heightened security measures are expected to remain in place as police continue to assess the threat environment surrounding prominent business owners and nightlife establishments in Panchkula.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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