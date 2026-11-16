US handlers, weapons and heroin: 2 more arrests in Panchkula club firing case

The Haryana Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two more wanted accused, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 60,000, in the Panchkula club firing case that exposed an international narco-terror network allegedly operated with the help of US-based handlers, taking the total number of arrests to nine. Investigators suspect that the network facilitated the movement of arms, heroin and drug money through local operatives, with its foreign links, financial channels and supply chain now under scrutiny.

The arrested accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Chhanku, a resident of village Lakha Singh Wala Hithar, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Dhani Jala Lakhe Ke Hithar in Punjab’s Fazilka district. While a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for Balwinder, Sukhwinder carried a bounty of Rs 10,000. Both had allegedly been changing their identities and locations to evade arrest.

Addressing a press conference at Police Headquarters in Panchkula, SP (ATS) Kuldeep Singh said the two accused were arrested on November 14 by a special team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Ambala, following sustained surveillance and raids at suspected locations, including in Punjab. The team comprised DSP Karambir Singh, Inspector Baljit Singh, PSI Ankit, ASI Virender Singh and Head Constable Kulbir Singh.

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Both the accused were produced before a court, which granted five days of police remand. They are being interrogated to establish their roles in the network, identify other associates and trace the sources of arms and narcotics, besides the channels through which the criminal operations were financed.

US-based handlers allegedly coordinating local operations

According to the police, the investigation has revealed that some handlers based abroad, particularly in the US, were coordinating the network’s activities through local contacts. These operatives were allegedly provided accommodation, vehicles and financial assistance to facilitate the transportation of weapons, narcotics and drug money to designated locations.

The investigation has further indicated that local handlers were being used to receive and transport consignments of narcotics and weapons allegedly smuggled across the border through drones. The ATS is examining the financial channels used to fund these operations, the supply chain and the identities of those directing the network from abroad.

Investigation into club firing exposed wider network

The case originated from a firing incident at Alif Laila Club in Sector 11, Panchkula, in the early hours of September 13, 2026, in which a woman sustained injuries. An FIR was registered at the Sector-5 police station. Preliminary investigation revealed that some youths had arrived at the club in two vehicles and, following an altercation, one of them allegedly opened fire with a pistol, injuring the woman.

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As the investigation progressed, police uncovered links involving the accused’s criminal associates, availability of illegal weapons and financial transactions. Technical evidence reportedly revealed that the case extended beyond the club firing incident and was connected to an international narco-terror network. Given its interstate and international ramifications, the investigation was subsequently transferred to the ATS.

Seven arrested earlier; heroin, weapons and cash-counting machines recovered

Before the latest arrests, the ATS had apprehended seven accused — Lakhbir Singh, alias Lucky; Gurpreet Singh; Karanjit Singh; Gurpreet Singh, alias Kaku; Shivam, alias Shiva; Surjit Singh; and Jaj Singh.

On the basis of their arrests and subsequent disclosures, police recovered three vehicles — an XUV-500, a Scorpio and a Hyundai i20 — along with a motorcycle, two illegal pistols, 11 live cartridges, 529 grams of heroin/chitta and three cash-counting machines allegedly used for counting drug money.

The ATS is now analysing mobile phones and other technical evidence to identify additional members of the network and establish their respective roles. Further investigation is focused on tracing the financial trail, identifying the sources of arms and narcotics and establishing the links between local operatives and foreign-based handlers. Police said the interrogation of the two newly arrested accused could lead to further arrests and recoveries.