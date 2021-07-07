Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur suspended

District civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur, appointed at the post in February 2020 right before the onset of the pandemic, was suspended Tuesday. Haryana health minister Anil Vij issued the order over her ‘failure to arrange a bed for a patient’ during the second wave.

The incident reportedly took place during the pandemic’s peak when the bed occupancy in the district was full as several patients had reached Tricity from Delhi and all other neighboring states. An inquiry was also marked into the incident.

Kaur has been replaced by Dr. Mukta Kumar, who currently holds the post of SMO at the pediatrics department of Panchkula civil hospital.

At a time when the district struggled with the pandemic, Dr Kaur remained the driving force behind its management leading the war from the front as she upgraded the secondary care hospital with several ICUs and ventilator units.