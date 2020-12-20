Panchkula civic body polls: BJP issues resolution letter, promises beautification of Singh nalluh, and waste management solutions

Gupta and Goyal stated that their main objective is to get Panchkula declared a smart city, along with the construction of an iconic tower in Sector 5 as the identity of Panchkula.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a resolution letter for the civic body elections, on Saturday, promising a clean, beautiful, green and self-sufficient city if they come to power.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta, BJP candidate for Panchkula Municipal Corporation Mayor Kulbhushan Goel, District President Ajay Sharma, State Spokesperson Praveen Atreya, Resolution Letter Convenor BB Singal issued the resolution letter at the BJP office in Sector 2.

Gupta and Goyal stated that their main objective is to get Panchkula declared a smart city, along with the construction of an iconic tower in Sector 5 as the identity of Panchkula. Goyal said that his main agenda is to do away with the problem of stray animals at the earliest, to complete construction work of sanctioned solid waste management plant at Jhuriwala, and to install sports equipment and gyms in remaining parks.

“Her behaviour was never right with the officials and people of the city. Officers were never allowed to work,” said Gupta and Goyal about the former mayor.

Further promises of construction of multilevel parking in each sector by fixing the location with the consent of the general public were made. They vouched to make amendments in rules that will allow developmental work to happen at a faster pace.

“For connecting Chandigarh-Panchkula, new routes and new roads will be constructed. LEDs and solar lights will be installed in all villages and cities for better arrangement of street lights, railway station towards Panchkula will be modernised, adding facilities like food courts. Further improvement and empowerment of fire services in Panchkula will be undertaken, strengthening of rainwater drainage and better maintenance of sewerage system will be looked at, expansion of parking area in the markets and making multilevel parking as possible will be constructed,” Goyal vouched.

The BJP has further promised to make Panchkula city free from illegal occupation, to clean, cover, beautify the drainage pass between Sector 2, 4, 12, 12A, construction of community centers of sectors 7 and 10, and renovating other such centres has also been mentioned in the manifesto.

They further stated that piped cooking gas will be brought to the city, vendors will be shifted to the vending zone, and added that they will work to transform the district into a Medi city and an education hub.

Goyal informed that early construction of pre-approved modern public, digital, e-library and reading room in Sector 5, making high-tech arrangements for cleaning and maintenance by modern machines of all roads in the district, and door-to-door collecting of waste will be his priority. “It will be collected, processed and managed to be taken to waste management plant. Construction and maintenance of clean toilets with the participation and cooperation of shopkeepers in each market, rainwater harvesting to solve the problem of water logging at public places will also be made. In order to make Panchkula slum free, about 7000 flats will be constructed in PPP mode in a time bound manner,” he stressed.

Cong’s mayoral candidate gets support of women from villages

Panchkula: Hundreds of villagers thronged the public meetings of Congress mayoral candidate, Upinder Ahluwalia on Saturday.

From Naggal Khurd to Moginand, Jaisinghpura and Bhanu, the Congress campaign spanned across areas falling under the Panchkula civic body. Ahluwalia has been getting maximum support from the women in these villages, after she assured them of all-round development.

“It is your love and affection that keep us motivated to work for your betterment. During my previous Mayor tenure, my prime concern was to develop the civic amenities in rural areas and this will again be our top priority if you vote and support us,” said Ahluwalia.

Chander Mohan, former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, who has been accompanying Upinder during public meetings exhorted villagers to teach the BJP a lesson for bringing farmers on roads.

“It’s karma that pays back…They have played with the sentiments of the farmers by forcing them to leave fields and sit on the road in this severe cold,” he said, adding that the civic body polls are a golden chance for the people to voice their concerns.

Pardeep Chaudary, sitting Congress MLA from Kalka and Ritu Kasana, the Congress candidate from ward 19 were also present in the meetings.

Meanwhile, in a meeting held by the Executive Committee of Punjabi Welfare Sabha (PWS), members of the Sabha unanimously passed the resolution to support Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia in the civic body elections.

