Panchkula city, Pinjore fall in the red zone

Both Panchkula city and Pinjore with three each cases fall in the red zone (Representational/Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Both Panchkula city and Pinjore with three each cases fall in the red zone (Representational/Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

PANCHKULA DISTRICT will have two red zones, one orange zone and two green zones, according to categorisation of the areas done by the Haryana government. As many as 16 slums too were ordered to be sealed by the administration.

The areas are categorised depending upon the severity of cases or risk factor. While the areas with positive cases are categorised red, those with high number of suspect cases are called orange and those with suspected cases in single digit have been termed green areas.

While both Panchkula city and Pinjore with three each cases fall in the red zone; Barwala with 21 persons under observation is orange; Morni and Raipur Rani with only five and two persons, respectively, under surveillance has been termed green.

All 16 slums, with as many as 16,595 jhuggis, an estimate by administration, will be affected by the order. These slums include Rajeev Colony, Indira Colony, Ashiyanas in sectors 26 & 28, Buddanpur, Abhaypur, Rally & Raila villages, slums near MDC like Saketri, Gandhi colony and Bhainsa Tibba. The decision, according to the order issued by deputy magistrate, was taken in view of the areas being “densely populated which require intensive sanitization, continuous medical screening and strict enforcement of social distancing norms”.

