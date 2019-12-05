Panchkula: Citing victim’s refusal to undergo medico-legal exam, court acquits man

The court had announced the acquittal on November 21 while the judgement was signed late last week. The court had announced the acquittal on November 21 while the judgement was signed late last week.

A 21-year-old man, accused of abducting and raping a minor, was acquitted by a district and sessions court in Panchkula as the victim had declined to undergo a medico-legal exam, not allowing the charge of rape to be proved.

The court in its judgment copy, dismissing the charge under Section 6 of the POCSO Act read, “The victim had not undergone medico-legal examination…this court is of the view that in order to decide whether rape has been committed or not, medical report should be there…the victim had herself refused to undergo medical test. Only on the basis of statement made in court, it cannot be held that the offence of rape was committed.”

Charge of abduction and kidnapping (Sections 363 and 366 A of the IPC) were also dismissed as the victim in her statement had mentioned that she had left the house on her own will and that there was no pressure on her. “If there was any pressure on the accused, she would have disclosed about the same… she also travelled in a public bus from Panchkula to Delhi and did not raise any hue and cry”, read the judgement.

The victim’s age being more than 17 years at the time of the incident, also played a role in getting the charges dropped, as the court citing a previous judgement of the High Court, observed, “…as soon as minor came out of house, the act of taking her out from the guardianship was complete and act and conduct of accused by taking her to Delhi can by no stretch of imagination be said to have taken her out of keeping her lawful guardian. The part played by accused could be regarded as facilitating the fulfillment of intention of the girl and same does not tantamount to ‘taking’.”

The defence counsel lawyer, while talking to Newsline, said, “The charges of kidnapping and abduction could not be approved as she had run away with him on her own will. As for the charges of POCSO, they were never applied, as the girl, after coming back, had refused for the medical to be conducted.”

According to the details of the case, the two had run away to Delhi and got married there. The girl had stated so to the doctors and to the magistrate. It was in her third statement that she alleged the boy kidnapped her and forced himself on her.

The accused, Rahul, according to the FIR, had fled away with a 17 year old girl, on 24 January, 2017. The FIR was filed by the girl’s father, after she had been missing for a day. The girl was recovered by the police on January 27. Rahul spent almost a year in jail, before he was granted a bail by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

The court had announced the acquittal on November 21 while the judgement was signed late last week.

