Panchkula: Chhath Ghat built at cost of Rs 3.26 crore on banks of dried up river

The Chhath Puja ghat at Ghaggar, inaugurated by MLA Gian Chand Gupta and Jal Shakti Minister Ratan Lal Kataria, lays on the banks of a dried up river.

The ghat was built keeping into account the religious feelings of UP and Bihar natives residing in Panchkula, as Chhath Puja, performed on the river banks, is one of their major festivals.

However, the ghat, which was set to be built at a cost of Rs 1.92 crore earlier, but used up Rs 3.26 crore, recieves almost no water, round the year.

The residents of the city allege that the ghat is only a front to build a vote bank. A resident of Sector 25, Dharam Singh Hera said, “It is a waste of money. It is being done to gain votes in the assembly election polls, which right after Chhath Puja. The ghat recieves no water and the river runs dry almost all year round. If ever, the bridge next to the ghat is widened, the ghat will have to be taken down.” Even at the time of its inauguration, at the peak of monsoon season, the ghat remained dry.

However, MLA Gian said, “Water will be directed to the ghat on the occasion of Chhath. But it cannot be done all year long.”