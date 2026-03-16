Panchkula caterer turns to wood-fired stove

As the owner of a small home catering unit, Veena Mishra, based in Panchkula, has found a way to cope with rising gas prices and uncertain fuel supplies.

“With global disruptions like the West Asia conflict affecting energy markets, I knew I had to find a more reliable and affordable option for daily cooking. That’s when I shifted to a wood-fired stove designed for commercial use. The stove has a built-in fan that lets me control the flame easily. By increasing or reducing airflow, I can make the fire stronger or slower, depending on what I’m cooking. It runs on almost any kind of biomass — wood pieces, coconut shells, small branches, and other natural fuels that are easy to find locally. The best part is that the stove burns efficiently and is almost smokeless, so the kitchen stays clean and comfortable. Since switching to it, I’ve saved a good amount of money on gas cylinders and removed the worry of sudden supply shortages. For a small unit like mine, it has turned out to be a simple, practical solution,” explains Mishra.