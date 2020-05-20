Panchkula: 63-year-old cancer patient dies two hours after testing negative for Covid-19

Two hours after she was declared Covid-19 negative by the Panchkula Health department, a 63-year-old cancer patient hailing from Panchkula died of a heart attack at the civil hospital around 11 am on Tuesday. (Representational Image) Two hours after she was declared Covid-19 negative by the Panchkula Health department, a 63-year-old cancer patient hailing from Panchkula died of a heart attack at the civil hospital around 11 am on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Two hours after she was declared Covid-19 negative by the Panchkula Health department, a 63-year-old cancer patient hailing from Sector 10 in Panchkula died of a heart attack at the civil hospital around 11 am on Tuesday.

The patient reportedly died of a cardiac arrest said the health authorities. ”She had tested positive last week by a private lab, after her samples were sent for testing prior to chemotherapy. According to the reports of the samples collected Monday, which came out on Tuesday morning, the woman had tested negative,” said Deputy Civil Surgeon Saroj Aggarwal.

The patient was suffering from a lot of ailments, including cancer, diabetes and hypertension, among others. The authorities ruled out coronavirus link to the patient’s death. “This is a non-covid death as before her death, she had tested negative,” added Aggarwal.

With her immediate family in quarantine at Sector 10, her final rites were performed in accordance to guidelines for a Covid-19 death and was attended only by her daughter, a resident of Sector 19 in Panchkula.

“We could not have allowed already suspected persons to be out and about. We know it is hard but I think the family understood. They only asked for permission for two to attend the funeral,” said Aggarwal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd