Panchkula: Business as usual at outlets, regular visitors reminisce time spent at CCD

Written by Pallavi Singhal

Advertising

Though the news of the death of the founder of the Cafe Coffee Day Wednesday, V G Sidhartha, has taken everyone by surprise, the business remained as usual at all its outlets in the city Tuesday.

While it appeared that the management of the chain of outlets had directed upper staff, including area managers, to remain tight-lipped about the matter as they denied to speak to Newsline, the store managers and the employees working at the stores in Sector 9, Panchkula, Sector 11, Panchkula, VR mall, North Country mall, amongst others, did not even seem to know about the incident.

A lot of them maintained that they had no idea who the owner of the company was.

Advertising

Through all this, the service to visitors remained unhindered at the cafes without a hint of tension in the air. Newsline spoke to some of the regular visitors of the CCD, who share an emotional bond with the cafe owing to the years spent here.

Naiya Vinayak

Vinayak, who has been living in Chandigarh for seven years, shares an emotional bond with the place as it reminds her of the days when her, along with her group of friends, bunked classes to enjoy long conversations at CCD instead.

Recounting her experience, she says “CCD is literally the first cafe I ever visited. It has countless stories behind it’s walls. The red cushioned sofas and those long glasses of cold coffees have witnessed many hours of conversations. Since I graduated from Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, my favourite outlet has been the one in the inner market of Sector 11D”

She added, “We would bunk classes and sneak out almost everyday. Sometimes we would be 10-15 people and the sitting area would become jam-packed with just our lot. The staff never seemed to mind us. CCD was like my sorority growing up.” “I wish the person who takes over the company maintains authenticity of the chain,” she concludes.

Amit Kumar

A resident of Zirakpur , Amit says CCD holds countless memories for him as he went on his first date ever at Cafe Coffee Day.” I remember when I had just joined the college, my first date was here..and we have been together since then. You can imagine how special the café must be for me” Amit said, adding, that a change in management would not be a big deal if the service remains the same.

His favourite outlet was the one at Sector 36 as it has the best service according to him.

Arshiya

Zirakpur-pased Arshiya gets nostalgic when its comes to CCD. She says she has always been in love with the ambiance of the cafe.”

“It is a heaven for coffee lovers. I love the one at Elante Mall as it is a classic location where one can shop and spend some quality time at CCD,” she says.

DCP, Panchkula, Kamaldeep Goyal

“The shutting down of the CCD chain would be very sad for everybody who has seen the chain grow so much from nothing,” DCP Kamaldeep Goyal says.