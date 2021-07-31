Panchkula boy is India’s CBSE topper

Hiteshwar Sharma, of the Humanities stream, made Panchkula proud on Friday, by scoring 99.8 per cent marks in his Class 12 CBSE Board — the highest in the UT, as well as the country.

Hiteshwar, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula — who successfully balanced academics and sports, playing cricket at the National Level — incidentally, was also the CBSE national topper for Class 10 in 2019.

Hiteshwar was the one who had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the PM had interacted with students on June 4. Hiteshwar had told the PM how it the way of conducting examinations has changed from offline to online, while everything else stayed the same. He had then also said that the person who consistently does hard work will emerge as the topper.

Sharma aims to become an IAS officer. His father Ashutosh Rajan is an Excise official while mother Meenakshi Sharma is a housewife.

Not only Sharma, several students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, brought laurels to the city on Friday as the Class 12 board results were declared on Friday afternoon.

Following Sharma on the merits list on Friday was Drishti Gupta (Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula), of the non-medical stream, and Aarna Galhotra and Guramrit Singh, all of who had scored 99.2 per cent, respectively.

Both Aarna and Guramrit, were the school toppers from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. Guramrit has also scored a perfect 100 per cent in the recently conducted JEE Mains.

Aditi Singla and Lavanya Goswami stood second from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, with 99 per cent, while Shreya from the Commerce stream stood third overall in the school with a laudable score of 98.8 per cent.

Aditi Singla also topped the Commerce stream, scoring perfect hundreds in Accountancy, Economics, English, and Mathematics, followed closely by Shreya. The third position in Commerce was bagged jointly by Tarun Jindal, Vasu Mittal, and Bhanvi, all of who scored 98.6 per cent respectively.

In stream-wise toppers for Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, Aarna Galhotra, topped the Humanities stream, scoring perfect hundreds in English, Economics, and Mathematics. Lavanya Goswami stood second in the stream, with a perfect hundred in Music.

In the non-medical stream, for Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, Guramrit Singh topped the list, scoring perfect hundreds in English, Mathematics, and Physical Education. Alankrit Kadian stood second with 98 per cent in the stream, followed by Aadi Jain, who scored 97.4 per cent, including a perfect hundred in Music.

The third position in Humanities from for Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, was jointly bagged by Akshara Bhalla, Prabhav Sharma, Raunaq Singh Bawa and Shreya Jindal who scored 98.6 per cent in Humanities. Akshara Bhalla scored a perfect hundred in Physical Education.

In the same school, Naman Bajaj, Ritisha Guptasarma, and Vasundhara Chaudhary topped the medical stream with 97.2 per cent. They were followed by Pushpraj Poonia, who scored 96.8 per cent and bagged the second position and Vinita Nandy took the third position in the stream by securing 96.4 per cent.

There were seven students who scored perfect hundreds in Economics, five students scored a perfect hundred in Music and Maths, while four students who scored a perfect hundred in English and two students secured a perfect hundred in Accounts and Physical Education. There was one student who scored a perfect hundred in History and Biology.

Out of a total of 139 students, at least 64 scored above 95 per cent.

Students from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, who shined Udit Sanghi of non-medical stream, who had achieved rank 52 and a silver medal in International Informatics Olympiad, scored 96.2 per cent in the boards.

Bhavaj Singla, who had qualified for International Chemistry Olympiad, achieved 97.2 per cent. Suyash Arora, who had qualified for International Astronomy Olympiad, scored 97.4 per cent.

Himanshi Dhingra of Humanities, who is an International level Yoga champion and state-level Badminton player, scored 97.6 per cent.

Harsh Duggal of Humanities performed excellently and scored 97 per cent. Harsh is a national-level swimmer and state level Basketball and Waterpolo player.