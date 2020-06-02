Panchkula borders open, relaxations in 4 containment zones

Barricades removed at Panchkula entrance, Monday. Express photo: Jaipal Singh Barricades removed at Panchkula entrance, Monday. Express photo: Jaipal Singh

As lockdown was eased, several areas of Panchkula also heaved a sigh of relief as four containment zones completed their 28-day time period and restrictions across Panchkula-Chandigarh and Panchkula-Mohali borders were relaxed.

In orders passed by the Panchkula administration, restrictions containment zones of sector 21, sector 19, sector 10 and sector 12 Panchkula were relaxed as no cases have been reported from the respective sectors in the past 28 days.

These sectors had reported one COVID-19 case each. Houses in Sectors 21, 19 and 10, from where positive cases were reported, have been labeled as ‘containment zone’ by the administration and officials said, the residents will remain in quarantine.

Meanwhile, after over a month, restrictions on entry into Haryana through Panchkula borders were relaxed. Check posts were lifted and free flow of traffic was allowed. The decision came as a relief to many who have their residence in other cities and jobs here or vice-versa.

“We are glad the borders have opened. I am a resident of Panchkula, but work in Manimajra. I had no provision for staying in Chandigarh and had to fight my way to Manimajra almost each day. Sometimes I would even be returned. My employer used to understand initially but his patience had slowly grown thin. I am glad I do not have to do that anymore,” said Rajendar, who works at a pharmacy in Manimajra.

Panchkula shares its borders with Chandigarh at eight places and with Punjab at 20 places. At least five of the eight borders with Chandigarh were completely sealed and movement for all those exempted was allowed only through three places, the housing board entry gate, Singh Dwar entry gate and from Dolphin Chowk.

The order issued on May 2, had been taken in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases in adjoining Union Territory Chandigarh and Punjab’s Mohali district.

The order had stated that all the entry and exits to the district will be completely sealed and even those falling under essential services will be permitted movement, subject to several conditions.

