Panchkula: Booster dose for 18+ years from today

Free Covid -19 booster dose drive for those above 18 years of age will begin at Panchkula government facilities on Wednesday. All adults, who have completed a period of nine months after being administered the second dose of the vaccine are eligible for the free precaution dose.

The doses will start being administered from tomorrow at at eight primary health centres located at Hangola, Pinjore, Nanakpur, Barwala, Old Panchkula, Morni Hills, Kot, and Surajpur and two community health centres at Kalka and Raipur Rani.

Two special session sites will also be a part of this, at Urban Health Centre, Sector 16, and Government Polyclinic, Sector 26, Panchkula. The scheduled timings for the doses at the centres are from 9 am to 2 pm. The drive will be happen.

Speaking with the Indian Express, District Immunisation Officer Meenu Sassan said, “All the arrangements are in place for the 100 per cent administration of precaution dose to all eligible people. Assessing the response from the general public tomorrow, further schedule will be drawn in the coming days. Timing of the vaccination could also be increased as per the need.”

The dose is aimed at boosting the immunity, by producing more antibodies against the virus. A prior appointment through Centre’s CoWin app is required to be able to avail the dose.

In a Rs 300 crore drive, the Haryana government earlier announced free booster doses to all eligible people fulfilling the criteria required for the dose at state government hospitals.