Panchkula: Body recovered from charred car in Morni

A partially burnt body of a 45-year-old man was spotted near Morni inside a charred car on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday by a patrolling vehicle.

The man has been identified as Rajesh Rana, who lived at housing colony, Sector 26. As per the in-charge of the Morni police post, ASI Maan Singh, the man had left his house to get his car serviced and go out for a drive on Thursday afternoon.

After the victim did not return home for several hours, the family called his number several times but found it switched off.

“The car was spotted by our night patrolling team. The body has been sent to the civil hospital and the matter is being probed. As for now, we are taking statements from family members to assess the case,” said ASI Singh.

The police suspect an accident angle in the matter.

The car, a grey-coloured Skoda, with a Chandigarh registration plate has been picked up from the spot, said a police official.

