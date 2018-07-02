Panchkula BJP unit begins door-to-door campaigning for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

BJP members during door-to-door campaigning in Panchkula. (Express photo) BJP members during door-to-door campaigning in Panchkula. (Express photo)

The Panchkula unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has begun door-to-door campaigning for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party workers are asking residents if they have any grievances with the government or any work remained incomplete at the local government’s end. The workers are requesting the residents to vote and support the party for 2019 not just at the Centre but at the state and local level as well.

As many as 1,000 workers have been put on the job. They are pasting small card-size posters of “2019 mein phir ek baar Modi sarkar” outside every house and handing a list of works accomplished by the Central and state governments and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta. They are also explaining the benefits of government policies like demonetisation and GST.

Deepak Sharma, incharge of the local unit of BJP, said that workers at the booth level were reaching out to every person, giving an account of what the government did in four years, and asking them to voice their grievances, if any.

“There are grievances about small development works in their locality, like people in villages have spoken about non-functional street lights or an overflowing drain or broken paver streets. We will compile the list of issues people are raising and try to get these addressed,” the incharge said, adding that the residents were by and large satisfied with the decisions taken by Centre.

Sharma said that in the southern sectors of the city such as 25, 27 and 28, the residents were a bit upset over the issue of enhancement dues. “Wahan to lagbhag har vyakti hi enhancement ke mudde pe naraz hai. Par hum isse solve karvayenge (There almost everyone is upset over the issue of enhancement dues. But we’ll get it solved).”

Naveen Garg, a BJP member, said that not everybody knows what all policies were formulated by the Centre or state government. Requisite information was being passed on to them.

A booth-level BJP member on condition of anonymity said that they were trying to clear the doubts of people over the decision of demonetisation.

“Other than local issues, we are trying to convey to people that although initially they had to stand in queues when demonetisation was announced, this step was taken only to check black money. At least Modiji took this bold decision,” he said, adding that they feel they “do have to work harder in Haryana”.

Local MLA Gian Chand Gupta has listed 92 works which he got done or started in these years. He claims that works worth Rs 1,000 crore have been started in the city. Getting the sector 7/8 road divider opened, setting up of government primary school in Sector 20, open-air gyms in major green belts of the city, getting work of multi-purpose sports hall at a cost of Rs 24 crore started, and multilevel parking in front of mini-secretariat are some of the achievements listed by him.

