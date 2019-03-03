Panchkula: BJP leader’s son held for stalking, threatening woman at gunpoint

THE PANCHKULA police on Saturday arrested the son of Chandigarh BJP secretary Anit Chaudhary, Vishant Chaudhary, 27, for stalking and threatening at gunpoint his former woman colleague, who had studied with him at a private educational institute near Barwala. The incident happened on February 23.

The woman was in her i20 car and Vishant was driving his white Ciaz. Police said Vishant was called to the Sector 5 women police station during the course of investigation. He will be produced in the district courts on Sunday. He is a resident of Sector 51, Chandigarh.

Probe officer, Inspector Ajit Singh, SHO of Women Police Station-5, said, “Vishant Chaudhary was called to the police station today. He was accompanied by his father. We arrested him. He will be produced in a local court tomorrow. Earlier also, we had recorded his statement twice but he was arrested when huge contradictions emerged between his statements. He is denying the claim of complainant that he was carrying a pistol on February 23. We will apply for his police custody tomorrow.”

A woman dentist, who is pursuing masters in dental science, lodged an FIR against Vishant alleging he started chasing her in white Ciaz from Sector 15 iron market and threatened her at gunpoint at Kalagram light point in Chandigarh on the night of February 23. The woman had initially dialled Chandigarh police control room number. Later, the matter was referred to the Panchkula police. A DDR was registered at the Manimajra police station.

ACP Noopur Bishnoi said, “The woman recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a duty magistrate. During the course of investigation, she supported her allegations. The investigation established that accused had chased the woman, who was in her i20 car.”

Police said Vishant was pursuing his civil engineering and the woman was a student of Bachelor of Dental Science when they studied together till March 2018. A case was registered at the Women Police Station, Sector 5.