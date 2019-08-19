Panchkula: BJP leader assaults city journalist

A BJP leader roughed up senior photo-journalist, Sant Arora, at the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Panchkula on Sunday. The BJP leader, identified as Subhash Sharma, husband of Kalka MLA Latika Sharma, allegedly manhandled Arora, who works for a mainstream English daily, for taking pictures of a vacant BJP tent during the event. The incident was also captured on camera by a journalist from another newspaper.

“As Rajnath Singh stepped into the BJP tent at Kalka, I entered from the rear side and upon seeing vacant seats, I started clicking pictures. Meanwhile, a BJP worker came to me and started arguing with me. Later, he got angry and pushed me. Then other BJP members intervened and took him away. The freedom of media is under serious threat,” said Arora. The incident was condemned by journalists, members of the opposition party and residents alike.