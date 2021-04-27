Panchkula: BJP launches Covid-19 helpline, without number

Panchkula Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wing has launched a committee to provide help and resources to people battling Covid in the district.

Under the slogan, “Seva Hi Sangathan Abhiyan”, the committee was launched on Monday “to extend all possible help to the needy,” after a meeting in the BJP office under the chairmanship of district party president Ajay Sharma in the presence of MLA Gian Chand Gupta,” read a statement issued by the local BJP wing.

A District Supply Management Committee was also constituted under the chairmanship of Gupta, who was made the convenor of Supply Management Committee for Panchkula Assembly with Amarinder Singh as the co-convener. Similarly, former MLA from Kalka, Latika Sharma has been appointed as the convener for the Kalka Assembly with Akshar Pal Chaudhary as the co-convener.

Sharma said the BJP Panchkula has also set up a medical helpline. It will be manned by a team of 18 workers, who will work the phone lines from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. The party, however, did not give any number for the helpline,

Sharma said those who have recovered from Covid will be urged to donate plasma which may be used to treat serious patients. Yuva Morcha District President Narendra Pal Lubana, has been given this responsibility.

District General Secretary for BJP, Paramjit Kaur has been appointed as the District Coordinator for Medical Health.

Launching the campaign, Sharma said, “Last year, the BJP launched the seva to distribute materials like food, ration, mask, sanitizer among the needy. Now, in view of the second wave, the party has decided to re-launch the seva campaign.”