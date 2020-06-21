Panchkula begins home isolation: Who will be eligible and what is the procedure?

Only patients assigned as very mild symptomatic/mild symptomatic/ asymptomatic/ pre-symptomatic by a medical officer will be allowed home isolation. (Getty/Thinkstock/Representational) Only patients assigned as very mild symptomatic/mild symptomatic/ asymptomatic/ pre-symptomatic by a medical officer will be allowed home isolation. (Getty/Thinkstock/Representational)

The Panchkula administration issued the SOPs for home isolation in the district, which was permitted last week.

According to the order, a committee designed by the CMO will probe the eligibility of people and sanction permission for home isolation accordingly. Health teams will also visit to check whether all instructions are being followed. The SOPs for home isolation is as follows—

Eligibility criteria

# Patients will have to submit an ‘undertaking’ for home isolation

# Only patients assigned as very mild symptomatic/mild symptomatic/ asymptomatic/ pre-symptomatic by a medical officer will be allowed home isolation

# Such cases must have separate room to themselves with attached bathroom

# Care giver (who is not positive himself) must be available 24×7

# Communication link between caregiver and health administration is a must

# Care giver must take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by doctor

# Patient will have to monitor their health regularly and inform district surveillance officer or an assigned person

Period of home isolation

# Home isolation will be for a period of 17 days (with only 10 days of regular surveillance by district and rest as ‘self monitoring’)

# In case such patients are shifted to Covid Care due to any reason and then shifted back, the total period of home isolation will still remain the same after they reach home—17 days

# When should home isolation patients seek medical attention?

# If symptoms, including difficulty in breathing, develop

# If a persistent chest pain/ pressure in chest is experienced

# Mental confusion or inability to wake up

# Developing bluish discolorations of lip/face

When can you discontinue home isolation?

# Patient can discontinue home isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for 10 days

# Patients will not be tested after home isolation period is over

What are the instructions for caregiver?

# Triple layer masks must be worn at all times and discarded after 8 hours

# Hand hygiene must be maintained by using soap to wash hands for at least 40 seconds

# Avoid direct contact with the body fluid of the patient

# Avoid contact with potentially contaminated items that patient touches/uses

# Separate dishes and utensils to be used by the patient

# Self monitoring of health with regular temperature checks will be important

# Care giver has to maintain a daily temperature log book provided by the health team

Instruction for patients

# Triple layer mask to be worn at all times and be discarded every 8 hours or if it becomes wet or visibly soiled

# Mask must be discarded only after disinfecting it with one per cent hypochlorite solution or should be kept in a paper bag for at least 72 hours before handing it to sanitation team

# Patient must isolate themselves in a separate room

# He/she must take rest and drink a lot of fluid

# Personal spaces must not be shared

# Room must be cleaned often- especially high touch spaces- with hypochlorite solution

# Strictly follow physician’s instructions and self monitor his/her health

