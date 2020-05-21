Panchkula becomes the only city to get zero stars in garbage-free star rankings

According to data received, the city even if re-evaluated, may fall only under the one-star tab as per the assessments made. According to data received, the city even if re-evaluated, may fall only under the one-star tab as per the assessments made.

THE GARBAGE free star rankings, which are conducted annually, gave the Panchkula Municipal Corporation zero stars in the year 2020. Panchkula, which had been leading in the region with two-star rankings received in 2019, is now lagging behind even in Haryana. The result came as a shock to the MC itself and it will apply for a re-evaluation.

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Sumedha Kataria, said, “It is not as abysmal as we are thinking. It was us who had gone over-ambitious and had applied for a five-star ranking. Our city deserves to be at least in a star three category. We are putting in an appeal and are hopeful we will get back our star three status which we deserve according to the parameters.”

According to data received, the city even if re-evaluated, may fall only under the one-star tab as per the assessments made.

The city had last year applied for a three-star rating and was awarded a two-star. This year, the only tabs that existed were 1,3,5 and 7 stars. The MC had applied for five.

The MC fared well in the door to door collection of waste, segregation of waste at source, processing of wet waste and availability of litter bins but miserably failed in storage bins, sweeping of public, commercial and residential areas as well as in the processing of dry waste.

As many as 141 cities were rated in the event, of whom- six were awarded five stars (Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Mysuru, Indore and Navi Mumbai), 65 cities as 3-Star and 70 cities as 1-Star. Panchkula is the only one to get a zero. As many as 1435 cities applied.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd