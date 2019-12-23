Chandigarh: ‘Bazigars’ steal show at Pinjore heritage festival

The founder of the group, Gurjant Singh, talking to Chandigarh Newsline, says, “All of us belong to families whose ancestors performed ‘baazigari’ for the kings of the bygone era.” (file) The founder of the group, Gurjant Singh, talking to Chandigarh Newsline, says, “All of us belong to families whose ancestors performed ‘baazigari’ for the kings of the bygone era.” (file)

The 12th Pinjore Heritage Festival, which opened its gates at 9 am on Saturday, saw a host of people of all age groups keeping the otherwise empty gardens abuzz with cultural performances that held the audience captive in the craft of their arts.

One such group, the Gurjant Singh Baazigar Group, that has been performing baazigari since the past 35 years, performed at the Pinjore Heritage Festival for the first time. Their performance, comprising magical tricks, made the people exclaim with thrill as many were left wondering if the tricks were real or involved some magic. The group consisting eight people of ages 10 to 50, connected through the festival by the North Zone Cultural Festival, hails from a small village named Ram Nagar in Bhatinda of Punjab.

The founder of the group, Gurjant Singh, talking to Chandigarh Newsline, says, “All of us belong to families whose ancestors performed ‘baazigari’ for the kings of the bygone era. Our community itself is called Bazigar. However, only a few of our community are left in Punjab region. Our fathers, grandfathers and forefathers, all have been in the same trade.”

The tricks that the group performs are risky and to ordinary eyes, also seems impossible. A high level of flexibility and strength is needed for the same.

Gurjant says, “Physical hard work and mental focus is what gets us there. We start training boys who want to lead this life at the age of 10. The training lasts for years. We ourselves train each day and night in an ‘akhada’, which we have built next to our houses in the village (Hum din mai do baar riaas krte hain).”

The group stays busy from October to December as they are the major months of fairs, they said. The rest of their time is spent visiting various villages and holding shows there. “The people of the villages like to watch our tricks. They respect us and welcome us. We feel much more welcomed there than in cities.”

Kuldeep Singh, a 28-year-old member of the group, who has been with the group for the past 23 years, calls Gurjant his ‘guru’. About the hardships of a bazigar’s life, he says, “I joined them when I was five. My parents still call me back and ask me to quit this life and become a labourer, as they earn more money than us. Here, we are never at the same place. We are always moving around and we barely earn enough to feed ourselves (Itna kama paate hain ke suukhi roti bhi mushkil se chalti hai).” However, he quickly adds, “This work is in our blood (kaam khoon mai hai humare).”

The cultural changes in the society are the biggest reason for the lack of public interest and enthusiasm in the art of bazigari, says Gurjant. “When we had learnt the trade, television and internet did not exist. This was the only means of entertainment. The advent of television and introduction of internet has reduced people’s inclination towards our own cultures and traditions,” says Gurjant.

The group has performed in various cultural festivals in cities of Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, including Booni Heritage festival and Kumbh Mela.

