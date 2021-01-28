Panchkula-based farmers distance themselves from New Delhi violence

Panchkula Police personnel talk to farmers at the Naggal Toll Plaza in Panchkula district on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

A DAY after the violent protest in Delhi, Panchkula-based farm leaders, including those currently stationed at Singhu border, distanced themselves from the violence. They maintained that due to heavy rush at Singhu border, they could not cross the border to enter Delhi.

Around 100 farmers associated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) are present at Singhu border, Delhi. Union members and supporters are going to Singhu border in rotation.

Farm leaders at Naggal toll plaza, Barwala, say that area cops told them to vacate the toll plaza as soon as possible. Police Commissioner, Panchkula, Saurabh Singh, said, “We did not allow any illegal activity. We are making efforts, including talking with farmer leaders, to vacate the toll plazas.”

Farmers in Panchkula are sitting on indefinite strike at Chandimandir Toll Plaza and Naggal Toll Plaza near Barwala.

Talking over the phone, Narinder Singh, district farm leader of BKU (Charuni), Haryana, said, “Not a single man from Doon-Raitan area of Panchkula district was involved in the Delhi violence. Our union members only followed the prescribed and allowed route from the border for entering Delhi. There are around 100 farmers from Panchkula campaigning at the border. We are coming here in rotation. Yesterday, we were not able to move from the edge of the Singhu border due to heavy rush.” Narinder Singh along with his supporters went to Singhu border two days ago. He said, “Meetings of senior farmer leaders are going on at the Singhu border.”

Vakil Singh, another farmer leader stationed at Naggal Toll Plaza, Barwala, said, “I along with around 100 returned from the Singhu border three days back. Yesterday violence in Delhi is not acceptable. Those involved in violence were not farmers. This evening, area SHO of Chandimandir police station, Inspector Deepak, told us to vacate the protest site as soon as possible. He said that tolls are being vacated all over Haryana. But I told him that we have not received such information from any of our companions. We will take the final call after the arrival of our fellow farmers from the Singhu border.”

When contacted, the SHO of Chandimandir police station, Inspector Deepak, said, “We generally told the protesters to vacate the toll plaza. We also urged them to refrain from any violent activity. So far, we have not received any orders from high authorities to vacate the toll plazas.” Doon-Raitan area of Panchkula comprises the rural belt of Kalka, Pinjore, Maddawala and Morni.