Panchkula-based businessman, who duped Chandigarh man of Rs 50 lakh, arrested

Zirakpur police arrested a Panchkula-based businessman for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of Rs 50 lakh.

The accused, Vijay Kumar Jindal, was arrested and remanded in two-day police custody on Monday.

Police said that a resident of Sector 18, Chandigarh, Ajay Kumar, lodged the complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal on November 22 alleging that the accused was known to him and duped him to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.

Ajay Kumar said in his complaint that he wanted to invest his money for income and Vijay Kumar allured him of investing the money in his Chandigarh City Centre project on VIP road.

The complainant alleged that Vijay Kumar presented himself as one of the partners of the project and took money from him.

“I gave him Rs 50 lakh but the accused did not return the money. I had asked him to retun my money many times but every time he kept giving excuses. After several attempts, I finally lodged a complaint with the SSP,” Ajay Kumar said.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Sub-Inspector Gurmeet Singh said that they arrested the accused and produced him in Derabassi court.

Police booked Vijay Jindal under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

