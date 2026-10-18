A helping hand at ATM, followed by card swap. Result — all account money wiped off in Haryana

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Two arrested; gang targeted elderly and less-educated users by posing as helpers; 70 cards, POS machine recovered.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readOct 18, 2026 10:17 AM IST
Panchkula police arrested two men allegedly involved in an ATM card-swap racket targeting elderly and less-educated users, recovering 70 ATM cards, a POS machine and two mobile phones.Panchkula police arrested two men allegedly involved in an ATM card-swap racket targeting elderly and less-educated users, recovering 70 ATM cards, a POS machine and two mobile phones.
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A failed transaction, a stranger offering help, and a quick exchange of cards. By the time the victim realised something was wrong, the original ATM card was allegedly in the hands of a fraudster, who then used it to withdraw money.

This was the alleged modus operandi of a gang suspected of targeting several people in Panchkula, Kalka and adjoining areas, with elderly and less-educated people among those targeted.

Panchkula police has arrested two alleged members of the gang and claimed to have recovered 70 ATM cards, a point-of-sale (POS) machine, and two mobile phones.

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The accused, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Hisar district, and Anil, a resident of Bhiwani district, were arrested by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, on October 14, following a tip-off about two men moving suspiciously around ATMs in the Sector-20 market with a large number of ATM cards and a POS machine. Both have been remanded in police custody for four days.

According to the police, the accused would approach people at ATMs and offer to help them withdraw cash.

“Once they (accused) gained the victim’s trust, they allegedly tricked them into revealing their ATM PINs and then swap their original cards with similar-looking ones. They would make an excuse that the transaction had failed or that the ATM was not working, leaving the victim unaware that the card in their possession was not the original one,” Yudhveer Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Cyber Crime Police Station, said.

The accused would then allegedly use the original card and the PIN to withdraw money from the victim’s account at other ATMs.

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The alleged modus operandi did not end with card swapping. During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly told police that they also sometimes picked up ATM cards left behind in machines and used them to withdraw money. The POS machine recovered from Anil is also being examined as part of the investigation into how the alleged fraud was carried out.

According to DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh, 43 ATM cards belonging to different banks were recovered from Manoj Kumar, while 27 cards and the POS machine were recovered from Anil. Police are examining the cards to identify their owners and establish whether they are linked to other complaints.

Also Read | Panchkula: Gang involved in ‘cheating’ 100 on pretext of sending them abroad, busted

A Sector-14 case provides a lead

The latest breakthrough came during the investigation into a case involving an elderly person in Sector 14, Panchkula. The faces of the accused reportedly matched those captured in CCTV footage related to the case, giving investigators a lead to examine their possible involvement in other incidents.

The police suspect that the number of victims could be higher than the cases reported so far. The investigation will focus on identifying other gang members, tracing who arranged the POS machine, examining the alleged commission involved, and analysing the mobile phones recovered from the accused.

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The police will also identify ATMs in Haryana and Delhi where the accused allegedly picked up cards or withdrew money. Investigators are working to establish the number of victims, the amount allegedly withdrawn and the extent of the racket.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the alertness and prompt action of the police had helped arrest two alleged members of the gang before they could carry out further offences. He appealed to the public not to share ATM PINs and handing over cards to strangers or fall for suspicious offers of assistance.

A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, on October 14 under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

How to avoid falling for the trick

The police have advised ATM users, particularly senior citizens, not to accept help from strangers while withdrawing cash. Users should shield the keypad while entering their PIN, never disclose it to anyone and check that the card returned to them is their own before leaving the ATM.

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Anyone who suspects that their card has been swapped or misused should immediately contact their bank to block it and report the incident to the police.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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