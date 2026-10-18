A helping hand at ATM, followed by card swap. Result — all account money wiped off in Haryana

A failed transaction, a stranger offering help, and a quick exchange of cards. By the time the victim realised something was wrong, the original ATM card was allegedly in the hands of a fraudster, who then used it to withdraw money.

This was the alleged modus operandi of a gang suspected of targeting several people in Panchkula, Kalka and adjoining areas, with elderly and less-educated people among those targeted.

Panchkula police has arrested two alleged members of the gang and claimed to have recovered 70 ATM cards, a point-of-sale (POS) machine, and two mobile phones.

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The accused, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Hisar district, and Anil, a resident of Bhiwani district, were arrested by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, on October 14, following a tip-off about two men moving suspiciously around ATMs in the Sector-20 market with a large number of ATM cards and a POS machine. Both have been remanded in police custody for four days.