Panchkula: Atal Kisan-Mazdoor Canteen launched in New Grain Market

The Atal Kisan-Mazdoor Canteen at New Grain market, Sector 20, Panchkula. (Express Photo) The Atal Kisan-Mazdoor Canteen at New Grain market, Sector 20, Panchkula. (Express Photo)

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday launched the Atal Kisan-Mazdoor Canteen in New Grain Market, Panchkula.

Addressing the farmers and labourers present during the function, he said that the Haryana government is committed to the welfare of farmers and labourers. “Schemes for the welfare of the farmers are being run that bring them a fair price for crops as well as a post-harvest compensation for vegetables. Farmers are being provided many facilities in the mandis. Under this link, the Haryana government has started the work of providing quality food at very subsidised rates to farmers and labourers who come to sell their crops in the mandis,” he said.

“The canteen will be run by women of self-help groups in collaboration with the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission. The highest quality food will be available at the rate of Rs 10 per plate. In this canteen, food will be provided from 11 am to 3 pm. Tawa chapati, rice, lentils, seasonal vegetables, and pure drinking water will be provided in the meal”, Gupta added.

He further added, “More than 300 farmers and labourers will be provided food every day. The cost of this food plate is more than 25 rupees and the expenditure of Rs 15 will be borne by the government.”

He also informed that the government has initiated such canteens in 25 mandis of the state. “The government is making every effort to eradicate poverty and make every person, especially women, self-dependent in terms of employment,” Gupta stressed.

Giving information about the function, Dr J Ganesan, Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, said that in order to monitor cleanliness and quality in the kitchen, CCTV cameras have been installed. The kitchens are to be cleaned and sanitised by self-help groups. All modern facilities including gas burner, chimney, freeze, drinking water have been provided in these canteens and bills will also be provided electronically in a transparent manner.

Kisan Commission Chairman, Ramesh Yadav, Marketing Board Chairman, Ashok Sharma, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board Engineer-in-Chief, Uday Bhan, Chief Engineer, Mahendra Singh, Chief Engineer, Kuldeep Singh, Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission, SK Sharma were also present on the occasion.

