Anganwadi, Asha, mid-day meal workers protest outside Panchkula DC office

At the protest outside DC office in Panchkula. (Express) At the protest outside DC office in Panchkula. (Express)

ALMOST 100 women marched on the roads and protested outside the DC office on Friday in a ‘jail bharo andolan’, demanding equality and questioning government about the rising violence and sexual harassment of women.

In an organised march, in view of the upcoming celebrations by the administration on occasion of International Women’s day, several women including anganwadi workers, asha workers as well as mid-day meal workers, raised slogans of ‘Inquilaab Zindabad’.

In various speeches, the protesting women stated instances of increasing violence and sexual harassment of women and children. “Why, even after 70 years, participation of women in matters of political decision making is negligible? Why does the reservation bill hang in legislatures?” asked Rama, district president of Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

Citing various statistics, she continued, “Why has India come down to number 112 in the Gender Difference Ratio Index in terms of economic activity and health. What will 87 per cent of women in India, who do not have any property in their name do and what will she show when sirfire huk-maran (senseless leaders) ask for her documents during the implementation of CAA and NRC?”

The All India Working Women Coordination Committee and CITU, answering a nationwide call to bring out the truth of authorities on account of International Women’s Day, organised and participated in this march.

Putting forward their demands, Vandana, a mid-day meal worker, said, “We want the government to recognise the work being done by women, and include the work by women that they are not paid for (like housewives) in the GDP count of the country.”

Their other demands included an equal pay principle for women working in all fields, implementation of the recommendations of the 45th Indian Labour Conference for women workers working in schemes including Anganwadi, Asha, Usha, Mid-Day Meal, National Health Mission, SSA, NLCP, NRLM, et al. They further demanded the implementation of POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) strictly at all workplaces, along with demanding stringent steps to prevent violence against women, and the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Verma Committee.

Asking the government to ensure women participation, they demanded that a law for 33 per cent reservation for women be made and passed in all elected bodies as soon as possible.

The protestors further demanded an end to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR as well as NRC, calling them, “biased, divisive and anti-constitutional.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.