Panchkula: Anatomy of a protest

Panchkula city, often referred to as the mini-capital of Haryana, saw as many as 58 protests in the runup to the Haryana assembly elections. The protests that began in July grew larger and shriller as the elections drew nearer and the model code of conduct was imposed. While many camped in the protest ground of Sector 5, our own Hyde Park, others who stayed in the city itself took out processions that would culminate at the Housing Board Chowk, home to the Panchkula entry gates that draws the line between the UT and the city.

Advertising

As many as 26 different groups of people with various demands, protested in a span of two months and 20 days. Starting slowly in July, the protests gained steam in August before reaching a crescendo in September.

According to the data collected from the Panchkula police, while July saw as many as 14 protests, this number rose to 19 in August and reached a record 25 by September 20. As the code of conduct came into place on September 21, the day saw a few protests which eventually died, realising the futility of any action.

Mind you, these are police numbers, there were many more protesters who sat quietly on dharna or hunger strike without incurring the attention of the men in khaki.

The Deployment

Advertising

As many as 16 reserves of the Panchkula police each of which comprises 25 policemen were deployed in July while 28 swung into action in August out of which 15 had to be pressed into action in a single day. The day saw laathi charges and water cannons being open on the protestors near the Housing Board chowk.

As the poll din neared, the protests grew louder and September saw 42 Panchkula police reserves in a span of 20 days. Water cannons and laathis were used liberally, at least thrice in a span of three months, twice by the UT Police in July on the ‘vocational teachers’ and in August on the ‘Haryana contractual conductors and drivers’ and once by the Panchkula Police in September on the ‘computer teachers’. The use of force left 32 injured in the three months.

Besides the Panchkula police, the Chandigarh Police also deployed as many as 150 cops at the barrier to fend off the protesters.

The ones who stayed

While many groups came in for fleeting moments, protesting one day and leaving the next either because they were promised there demands would be met before the code of conduct is applied in the State, including the Public Health Employee Department of Haryana, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), Haryana Government college teacher’s union and others as they had no coordination amongst themselves and most were too busy in lives to come and sit on protests. One of the many protestors sitting at the protest ground, Rampal, says, “It is very difficult and time-consuming to gather people here. The level of commitment for the cause, the money required for to & fro and the time invested, if any person does so much just to make his voice heard and points put forward, it must mean the world to him.”

Their origins

The protest ground of the city saw men and women from all over Haryana including Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Hisar, Sirsa, Kaithal, Jind, Nuh, Naraingarh, Ambala, Kalka and many others, coming together for their cause.

While most of the people took mass leaves from their jobs, some had no jobs at all as they were waiting for the Haryana Government to give them their joining dates after they had cleared the entrance exam. Jaipal, a 50-year-old man, was protesting for his joining as a draftsman in the State Government. He had filled the form for the exam in 2011 when he was 42 and eligible. Now he was 50 and could not fill any government forms. Jaipal Singh used to work under an architect when the result came out in 2014 after which he left his job to join the government job. But his joining never came. He has been unemployed ever since, waiting for his joining date. He has three daughters whom he cannot get married because of money crunch and has a son who is still in school. “It has become very difficult to survive like this”, he says.

Panchkula’s Jantar Mantar

The men and women who used to gather here, would spend days and nights at the spot. Some even started calling it the ‘Jantar Mantar’ of the city. Though, this Jantar Mantar was far from the original. While stories of people protesting was as many as 24 years of Jantar Mantar have come to light, it is a miracle if anybody protests for even 24 days at this one. The protest ground of our city had no water, shelter or even a cemented bottom.

Panchkula’s protest ground is an untamed piece of almost half acre of land where 100s if not thousands would sit. “We not even have decent bathrooms and it gets especially inconvenient for women so we find alternative places for them to spend the night at in the city itself or we have to send them back as soon as we come back from our procession”, complained a PGT Sanskrit professor who came to the protest grounds on August 20 and stayed till September 21.

The protestors, though, had come to some sort of an understanding between themselves where in, once they would set up their protest camps, the camps would never be left unguarded and at least 3 men would sit there, giving out information to the people of the press. The shifts of the men did change though. They had a weekly system built. The others, only gathered once a week or so to take out mass processions in the city and show their dissent.

How it came into being

The protest ground of our city did not exist till 2 years back. It was only after the Ram Rahim incident that the city started seeing an up rise in the number of protests and as there was no allotted place to carry them out, the protestors used to gather anywhere near the Sector 5 Bus stand and begin it. The commuters and residents of the city faced issues and the Citizen Welfare Society, then began putting in requests to all concerned authorities. It was only in the early months of 2018, that the administration realised it as a problem and earmarked a ground that we all know as the ‘Dharna Ground’ for peaceful protests to be carried out. The location was chosen as it is near to all major offices so the protests would be controlled and also nearby to the bus stand so not a large number of people would be moving though the city to reach the protest grounds.

Love Buds

The passions that often soared high during the protests, in at least two cases, flew above the worldly affairs and computer teachers, who met during the staging of their protests, seven years back, fell in love and got married. Pankaj, who hails from Kurukshetra met the love of his life at one such protest. When asked, he does not define his love like those found in movies and novels. The two did not held each other’s hands and walked in gardens or went out for movies or even had food together. They just protested together, a few times, he would shade her from the water cannons once in a while and she would tend to his wounds a few others. “It was just that. We told our parents and they too, did not have quells about it. Our marriage was a private affair but a few of the protestors were difinitely invited”, chuckled Pankaj looking at his friend at the Protest Ground. When asked about his wife’s whereabouts, he said, she is at Kurukshetra, with my family. Only one of us now, comes here to participate in the protest while the other takes care of the needs at home. Their future seemed uncertain as their contracts were about to end but Pankaj seemed positive that their demands would be met this time.

The 2,200 members of the Haryana Computer Teachers Welfare Association, have been sitting on protest for seven years now, since 2013, demanding permanent jobs as they were to be rendered jobless on October 16 in accordance to their contracts. However, the government of Haryana, extended their contract by one year while also stating this is the last time the government is doing that. They have one more year to look for new jobs now.

The dissent against the Government

All who had come to the protest ground had issues with the government, the government’s decision of not hearing some and even condemning others left the protestors high on anger as they left gritting their teeth after the code has been applied. Committee head of Sanskrit Teachers Union, Narendra Kaushik, had said, “The BJP government that boasts of Sanskrit and culture are the fundamentals of our country in the media, does nothing for us on ground. The government that completed 5 years has not appointed even a single Sanskrit teacher in schools while teachers of all other subjects have been appointed. If the government is such a big sanskrit lover, why is it that we roam on roads, unemployed.”

Shivani, another one of the protestors, questioned as to what did they do wrong, saying, ” In accordance to the advertisement which was released by the government, the recruitment had been done, the final result had been declared and we cleared the exam fair and square. Why is it that no appointment has been made. Even the court case is moving slow as the government never presents facts in the court and has been stalling so that once it is in power again, it can smash our voices.”

Advertising

The Computer teachers association that were mercilessly beaten on September 16, in a statement released by them had said, “While the Khattar government can be seen using tooth and nail trying to win the heart of the people, in view of the forthcoming assembly elections, the computer teachers who are a part of the ‘people’ it is trying to lure, are being dragged and beaten on the streets. It is a false government and nobody should vote for it.”