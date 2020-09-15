Panchkula among Haryana’s top six districts worst hit by coronavirus

Following screening of residents by healthcare workers in Panchkula, Sunday. (Express photo)

AS CASES of the novel coronavirus mount in Haryana’s Panchkula crossing the 4,000 mark on Sunday, the district now figures in the top six worst hit areas of the state in terms of maximum number of active cases at 1,219. The district also surpassed several predictions made in terms of its doubling rate, the number of active patients as well as the cumulative number of positive cases. Covid-19 related fatalities recorded in Panchkula have also shown a worrisome upwards trend.

With almost half the population of other districts higher up in the order, the case load in Panchkula has been on a steady rise. It is preceded by Gurgaon with 2,231 active cases, Faridabad with 1,734 active cases, Panipat with 1,802 active cases, Karnal with 1,946 active cases and Kurukshetra with 1,504 active cases .

According to the estimates and projections made by district authorities, the district which was supposed to record a maximum of 664 active cases by September 15. However, the numbers crossed the 1000 mark in early September. While the district administration had estimated a 19.7-day doubling rate on August 29—when the district crossed 2000 cases, the cases doubled within 15 days—crossing the 4000 mark on Sunday.

Clusters of cases being reported from the rural areas and overcrowded sectors have given an upward trend to the rise, with no respite in sight.

6 deaths, 98 new cases recorded on Monday

Marking the biggest ever death toll reported from the district within a day, six Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the district on Monday, along with 98 new cases. The death toll has risen to 47.

A 75-year-old man, a resident of Sector 10, a 72-year-old man, a resident of Saketri, a 75-year-old man, a resident of Kalka, a 60-year-old woman, a resident of Majra Mehtab, who was also suffering from diabetes, a 34-year-old man, a resident of Pinjore, and a 60-year-old woman, a patient of chronic kidney disease from Sector 11 succumbed to the virus.

When asked about the comorbidities or reasons for the deaths of persons, CMO Jasjeet Kaur, said, that the details of the cases were still being looked into.

The administration is yet to issue any details about the reasons of the deaths being reported.

Meanwhile, of the fresh cases, 95 were reported from Panchkula, and the remaining from other districts.

As many as 15 cases from Kalka, ten from Pinjore were reported. Other cases include eight from Sector 12A, seven from Sector 15, five from Sector 8, four each from sectors 20 and 25, three each from CRPF, MDC Sector 4, sectors 12 and 10, two each from Rajiv Colony, sectors 11, 14, 21, 4 and Tipra, one each Chandimandir, Amravati Enclave, Bhagwanpur, Haripur, Kharag Mangoli, MDC Sector 5, MDC Sector 6, Nada Sahib, sectors 16, 19, 17, 2, 27, 6, Tagra Kaliram, Surajpur, Saketri, and Majra Mehtab.

The district’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 4,205 cases, including 1219 active cases and 2939 recoveries. As many as 53,280 samples have also been collected by district as yet.

District may have more than 8000 cases by month end

The progression of cases or the doubling rate, which as per expectations of the health department was steady till August 30, has now started decreasing.

It took the district a total of 19 days to double the cases from 1000 on August 10 to crossing 2000 on August 29. As per estimates of the health department, the number was the expected to touch 4000 on September 19, but instead reached 4,110 on September 13.

As per authorities, the doubling rate now stands at 16.3 days, which may lead the total cases from the district to touch 8000 before the month ends.

While an increase was witnessed in the rate during the initial stages, from 10 days on July 30, to 19.2 on August 10 and then 19.7 days in August end, it has now started going down.

The district has reported almost 2,100 positive cases within two weeks of September. While total cases by July had crossed 500 and by August end, had stood at 2075, on Monday they stood at 4205.

Almost 98 per cent of the total cases (4000) have been reported within July, August and September.

Positivity rate at 7.8%

Even as the district has ramped up sampling and is testing more than 1,500 persons per day, the positivity rate of Panchkula still remains high and currently stands at 7.8 per cent.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of total number of persons who have been tested overall by the district.

The positivity rate stood at 2.82 per cent on June 30, and increased to 4.3 per cent on August 9. At the end of August, it was 8 per cent—highest yet.

